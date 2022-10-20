Event overview : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the surrounding region

Visitors can exchange chestnuts and acorns for sweets again this year at the Haribo exchange campaign. Foto: Matin Gausmann/Martin Gausmann

Bonn/Region Bonn/Region Creative workshops, the Haribo exchange action and beat music: This weekend offers exciting events in Bonn and the surrounding region. We give an overview.

Wine and Gourmet Market at Schloss Miel

International gourmet delights in a royal castle atmosphere - that's what the wine and gourmet market at Miel Castle in Swisstal has to offer. Under the motto "Culinary delights in a magnificent setting - an experience for the mind and the palate", winegrowers as well as delicatessen and luxury food producers present their products. In addition to a wide range of culinary delights, artisans will show their unique handmade products.

- Where: Miel Castle, Schlossallee 1, 53913 Swisstal-Miel

- When: Saturday, 22 October, 2 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 23 October, 12 to 6 p.m.

- Admission: free of charge

Käpt'n Book Reading Festival 2022

This coming Sunday, the popular pirate character Käpt'n Book will once again bring his suitcase full of exciting books for children and young people to the region. For the 20th anniversary, everything will revolve around books that bring joy and shed light on questions about our future, diversity and identity. At some 500 events at 188 different locations, children can attend readings, watch puppet theatre and take part in varied hands-on activities. Many well-known authors such as Kirsten Boie, Margit Auer and Simak Büchel will be taking part. The festival opens on 23 October in parallel at the Bundeskunsthalle and the Kunstmuseum Bonn.

- Where: at various locations in Bonn and the region. A detailed overview is available here.

- When: Sunday, 23 October to Sunday, 6 November

- Admission: free of charge

Antique, Art and Design Market Bonn

The Rhine Antique Market will take place for the fourth and last time this year in Bonn's city centre. International exhibitors will present small antiques, paintings and antique furniture at around 200 stalls around Friedens- and Bottler-Platz as well as Windeck- and Poststraße.

- Where: Friedens- und Bottler-Platz, Windeck- und Poststraße in Bonn.

- When: Sunday, 23 October, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- Admission: free of charge

Bonnschiff's Grand Fleet Parade

At the end of the summer season, Bonnschiff organises a big fleet parade followed by fireworks. The White Fleet passes Königswinter, Bad Honnef, Unkel, Remagen and Linz with a total of five ships. For the glamorous finale, a 15-minute high-altitude fireworks display will begin at 7.15 pm at the Südbrücke bridge in Bonn. Tickets for the boat tours are available here. (link)

- Where: Landing stage: Alter Zoll, fireworks: at the level of the Südbrücke.

- When: Sunday, 23 October, departure 3 p.m., fireworks 7.15 p.m.

- Tickets: between 45 and 47.90 euros

Creative Workshop Open Day

On Saturday peole of all ages are invited to attend interesting creative workshops at the Atelier Haus Müllestumpe. Among other things, there will be dot painting, acrylic paintings on the theme of "torque" and jewellery making. Live music will provide a cosy atmosphere. Registration is not required.

- Where: Ateliers Haus Müllestumpe, An der Rheindorfer Burg 24, 53117 Bonn.

- When: Saturday, 22 October, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Admission: free of charge, no registration required

Haribo Chestnut Campaign 2022

For more than 80 years, children have been looking forward to the annual Haribo chestnut campaign, and it’s on again this weekend. Visitors can exchange the chestnuts and acorns they have collected for Haribo products. The collected chestnuts and acorns are distributed to game reserves in Germany and Austria. In addition to the exchange campaign, visitors can expect handicraft and painting stations as well as a wheel of fortune.

- Where: Haribo in Grafschaft, Dr.-Hans-und-Paul-Riegel-Straße 1, 53501 Grafschaft, Germany

- When: 21 and 22 October from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Admission: free of charge

Fire Brigade Day in Bonn

The volunteer fire brigade, the professional fire brigade and the rescue service invite you to the Fire Brigade Day on Münsterplatz on Saturday. Interested visitors can view numerous fire brigade and rescue service vehicles and examine the various protective suits at a fashion show. Every hour on the hour, the firefighters will perform exciting exercises.

- Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn

- When: Saturday, 22 October, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Admission: free of charge

7th Bonn Beat Festival

Beat music with its driving dynamic and close-harmony style thrilled music lovers all over the world in the 1950s. Back then, beat bands traditionally met at least once a year for a "beat battle". This tradition is being revived at the Harmonie in Bonn, although the fierce competition has given way to a peaceful, nostalgic festival. Performing this year will be Electric Sandwich, Blow Up Reunion, Rowi & Friends and the Strongs.Tickets are available here. (link)

- Where: Harmonie, Frongasse 28-30, 53121 Bonn, Germany.

- When: Friday, 21 October, 7.30 p.m.

- Tickets: 19 euros

(ga)