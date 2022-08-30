Animal Protection alarmed since Corona pandemic : Too many rabbits in the Siebengebirge

In the foster home in Buchholz, rabbits that get along are kept together. Foto: Frank Homann

Buchholz The animal welfare organisation Siebengebirge has 40 rabbits waiting for a new home in the Buchholz foster home alone. Apparently, many owners who got their animals during the Corona pandemic want to get rid of them now. The placement of rabbits is currently causing a lot of problems.

Enzo is what you can justifiably call a magnificent specimen. The white-eared giant munches with relish and first plays tricks on the photographer by turning his white- and grey-speckled rump towards him. "The only way to do that is to feed it," says Beate Ditscheid and lures the rabbit in front of the camera. Who knows, maybe the portrait will find a fan who wants to give Enzo a new home? That is what Beate Ditscheid wishes for her fosterlings, currently 40 in number. They are all waiting to be placed in good hands. And that is currently harder than ever.

Beate Ditscheid started as a foster home carer for cats and dogs

A little more than twelve years ago, the association Tier-, Natur- und Artenschutz Siebengebirge (Animal, Nature and Species Protection Siebengebirge) launched an appeal: Foster care wanted for 20 abandoned rabbits. Association member Ditscheid, who had previously been active as a cat and dog foster carer, spontaneously took in some animals - and that's how it stayed. To this day, one of the association's two foster homes for the long-eared animals is located on her property in Buchholz; Brigitte Volkmann is in charge of the other.

Ditscheid, who has acquired profound knowledge about rabbits, immediately dispels a widespread misconception: "Rabbits are among the most demanding pets, and that is completely underestimated. It starts with the space, experts advise three square metres per animal. "The owners must be aware that the animals need a lot of space." Again and again, she experiences that rabbits are kept in a flat cage in which they cannot stand up. Freedom of movement must also be guaranteed, the animals are not couch potatoes.

Rabbits are very demanding pets

"The right feeding is the be-all and end-all," adds Ditscheid, while she distributes the fresh cabbage to the enclosures, which are shaded with awnings and tarpaulins because of the sunlight. The animals need hay as well as fresh food. And they need to have something to munch on all the time so that their intestines work properly. "If nothing goes in at the front, nothing comes out at the back." That can have nasty consequences, he says.

"Rabbits are often considered boring. Of course, if an animal sits alone in a cage that is far too small, it will be bored too," says Ditscheid. Animals should not live alone. The annual vaccination, dental care at the vet if necessary, plus ear care for rams - "That is actually torture breeding. The ears are not properly ventilated.“

The owner must always make sure that the animal eats enough and digests properly. "Children are often much more attentive than their parents. But the parents have to be behind it." And of course all this costs money.

Unwanted offspring are often the result of ignorance on the part of the keepers.

The animals come to animal welfare in many different ways, some because they have had a litter, some sick like Enzo, who is now perfectly healthy thanks to proper care. It is not uncommon for people to acquire rabbits as cuddly toys for their children, for example, only to discover that caring for and keeping them is more time-consuming than they thought. "And then the cage stands in the children's room and stinks," says Ditscheid. Or the animals get sick because of incorrect keeping and/or feeding. The consequence: surrender.

Another widespread problem is that unknowingly - it is not easy to determine the sex of rabbits - uncastrated males and females are left together. The offspring are then not long in coming. "We have the bucks castrated before they reach sexual maturity if we have young animals here. Unfortunately, we also get a lot of adult un-neutered bucks," says Ditscheid. If they are castrated later, the bucks have to be isolated for several weeks, which is how long they can still produce offspring. Here, too, people are often wrongly advised.

Animal welfare workers give advice before, during and after the placement

"It is important to find the right vet in time," says Ditscheid. As is generally the case, anyone who buys an animal should get comprehensive information beforehand. One point that the foster homes score points with: Those who take in animals from animal welfare are advised right from the start and beyond. "The most important thing is that the animals are doing well," she says. Buying on Ebay, she says, not only leaves the owners alone, but is often fatal in terms of the consequences. "For example, bucks were sold together that didn't get along at all - and certainly didn't before. And then the problems are programmed."

The fact that the association charges a protection fee is sometimes criticised. However, all animals are not only vaccinated - costs about 50 euros per year - but also neutered. Depending on the effort, this can cost 80, but also up to 180 euros. This means that the association, which finances everything from donations, has to pay far more than the protection fee covers, plus food and care.

Ditscheid is all the more pleased that rabbits also have their fans - and that donors have fresh food delivered or bring a few bales of straw. This is also bitterly necessary, as she says that the placement of rabbits is currently at a standstill: After the restrictions of the pandemic, people are obviously in the mood for personal freedom, less for a new commitment with an animal. She says it is easier with older animals, which often find a new home when one animal has died and a partner of the same age is being sought for the remaining one. Rabbits can live up to ten years.

But young found or surrendered animals are also waiting for a new home in Buchholz and Lohmar. "We look to see which animals get along and can be placed together. But we have never placed so few as now. I have to weigh up very carefully what is an emergency and what is not," says Ditscheid. At the same time, she feels confirmed when animals are well placed - and new owners are happy to see how much it decelerates when the munchkins nibble away.

TIERSCHUTZ SIEBENGEBIRGE Association has around 500 members The Society for the Protection of Animals, Nature and Species Siebengebirge was founded in 1985 and is chaired by Ozan Stoll. The association has around 500 members, of whom a good 60 are actively involved as foster carers, hotliners, outreach drivers and event helpers. The area of operation stretches from Königswinter to Leubsdorf via Windhagen and Asbach to the Westerwald. The non-profit organisation is financed by donations. Members act as foster homes for dogs, cats, rabbits and guinea pigs. One member takes care of exotics. Contact especially rabbit foster homes: Beate.ditscheid@tierschutz-siebengebirge.de, brigitte.volkmann@tierschutz-siebengebirge.de. Hotline of the association: ☏ 0 22 24/ 980 32 16 (8 am to 10 pm). Info: www.tierschutz7gebirge.de. suc

(Original text: Claudia Sülzen; Translation: Mareike Graepel)