Christmas time in Bonn : Towers of the University: Giant Advent wreath

The four towers of the University of Bonn will be gradually illuminated during the Advent season. Foto: Volker Lannert/Uni Bonn/Volker Lannert

Bonn The University of Bonn has come up with a special lighting concept for the Advent season. The four towers of the historic palace complex will be transformed into luminous lanterns of an oversized Advent wreath.

The University of Bonn lights up a large "Advent wreath" above the roofs of the city. The four towers on the main building of the historic palace complex will serve as "candles" and will shine red with luminous LED floodlights, as the University of Bonn announced on Wednesday. On the first Sunday of Advent (November 28), the North Tower facing the Old Town Hall will be the first to be lit. From 5 p.m., the baroque tower lantern will shine in a rich red, it said.

On the second Advent, the west tower on Martinsplatz will be added, and on the third Advent, the south tower on Kaiserplatz will also be lit up. On the fourth Advent, the east tower in the Hofgarten will complete the light installation, as the university explained. The Advent installation and the university's entire electrical system will be powered one hundred per cent by green electricity.

From Thursday until December 10, the Hofgarten façade of the main building will also be illuminated with orange spotlights. The university is participating in the "Orange the World" campaign of the Zonta Clubs on the occasion of the International Day against Violence against Women (November 25), it said. The campaign ends on December 10, Human Rights Day.

Original text: (epd)