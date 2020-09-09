The Weiherstraße behind the Stadthaus in Bonn, previously a one-way street, is now open to cyclists in the opposite direction between Franzstraße and Maxstraße. This was announced by the city on Tuesday.
In the past, the administration had provided the Bonn district council with an overview of the one-way streets open and not open for cyclists. Among others, Weiherstraße was also listed there, the opening of which was initially postponed. However, it had turned out that many cyclists did not adhere to the one-way rule. With the new cycle path, for which six flower pots were moved, passage is now legally possible.
(Original text: GA Bonn / Translation: Mareike Graepel)
Weiherstraße in Bonn: Town creates new cycle path behind the town hall