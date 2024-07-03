Hennef’s vanishing sign Town sign becomes a hot target for thieves

Sporting victories can also lead to damage, reports the state authority spokesperson. After the football club Bayer 04 Leverkusen won the German championship for the first time this year, some town signs were covered with the word "Neverloosen." "That too was a job for the local road maintenance depot," Herzog says. Curious town names are to be found not only in the Rhein-Sieg district or NRW but throughout Germany. Thieves can often not resist stealing signs such as "Bierkeller" (Beer cellar) (Bodenseekreis), "Kneipe" (pub) (Saalekreis), or "Kalifornien" (Califonria) (Plön district). The town sign of Wacken, famous for its heavy metal festival, has been a coveted souvenir for years. To curb thefts, Wacken now sells its town signs as souvenirs.