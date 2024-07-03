Hennef’s vanishing sign Town sign becomes a hot target for thieves
Rhein-Sieg-District · Instead of a real town sign, visitors to a village in Hennef are greeted by a sign reading "End of Town." The reason for this: the place's name has many fans.
If you’re in Hennef and want to drive from Dahlhausen to Hanf you’ll be be welcomed by a sign reading: "End of Town – Replacement Town Sign." Beyond indicating that you are now in an urban area with a speed limit of 50 km/h, there’s no hint of your actual location. Only locals know that they are in Hanf, which is the German for Hemp, which is the fibre of the cannabis plant.
"The town sign used to get stolen once a month," says a passing cyclist. Between 30 and 50 street signs are stolen or damaged each year in the area managed by the Eitorf road maintenance depot, says Rainer Herzog, spokesperson for the NRW State Road Authority. This authority is responsible for Eitorf, Much, Ruppichteroth, and Windeck in addition to Hennef.
The entrance sign to Hanf isn't the only one popular among collectors. The sign indicating the Windeck district of Schabernack (hoak) is also very popular. Removing and taking such a sign is theft. According to Herzog, each new traffic sign costs between 250 and 350 euros, covering manufacturing, installation, and the replacement town sign. Sometimes, the metal posts the signs are attached to also need to be replaced. Currently, town signs are also missing in Hennef-Lichtenberg and Eitorf-Köttingen, where replacement signs have been put up.
Municipality of Wacken sells town signs
According to the German automobile association ADAC, about 1.6 million traffic signs need replacing each year in Germany. While this is mostly due to weathering or damage, road maintenance depots often need to act because town signs have been removed and stolen. Until new signs can be produced and installed, replacement signs serve as an interim solution, as in Hanf. Herzog confirms that the town signs of Hennef-Hanf are popular souvenirs. The Eitorf road maintenance depot regularly needs to replace missing or damaged town signs, Herzog says.
Sporting victories can also lead to damage, reports the state authority spokesperson. After the football club Bayer 04 Leverkusen won the German championship for the first time this year, some town signs were covered with the word "Neverloosen." "That too was a job for the local road maintenance depot," Herzog says. Curious town names are to be found not only in the Rhein-Sieg district or NRW but throughout Germany. Thieves can often not resist stealing signs such as "Bierkeller" (Beer cellar) (Bodenseekreis), "Kneipe" (pub) (Saalekreis), or "Kalifornien" (Califonria) (Plön district). The town sign of Wacken, famous for its heavy metal festival, has been a coveted souvenir for years. To curb thefts, Wacken now sells its town signs as souvenirs.
Original text: Ingo Eisner
Translation: Jean Lennox