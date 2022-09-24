Survey in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district : Traffic is the biggest problem in the region

Not a rare sight in Bonn's city centre: cars are jammed on Am alten Friedhof and Oxfordstraße in the direction of Beuel. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Nothing bothers people in Bonn and the surrounding region more than the question of how to get from A to B. This is one of the results of a survey commissioned by the General-Anzeiger and Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg. And for the time being, things are not going to get any better. On the contrary: the situation is getting worse.

Traffic jams, road works, stressful bus and train journeys: problems on the roads are the most annoying part of everyday life for people in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg region. This is the result of a representative survey conducted by the opinion research institute Forsa on behalf of the General-Anzeiger and Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg.

A total of 1,501 citizens took part in detailed telephone interviews and rated the state of affairs in the city and in the surrounding region - from mobility issues to security questions to the services provided by the city administrations. In the new "This is how we tick. The big home check" series, the editorial team will present the most important results of the survey every day for the next two weeks, shed light on the background and look at possible consequences.

In general, people in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg region feel very comfortable in their hometowns, as Forsa discovered. But the pollsters gave very clear answers to the open question about the three biggest problems they see. By far the most frequently mentioned problem for Bonn residents was traffic, with 74 percent sharing this concern. Local public transport (ÖPNV) is considered problematic by 17 percent. These two issues are also at the top of respondents' list of concerns in the Rhein-Sieg region, albeit at a lower level. Here, 29 percent of respondents name traffic as the main problem, followed by public transport with 15 percent.

The problem rated third most often as problematic in Bonn also has to do with traffic: it is the construction work on the roads, which 15 percent find annoying. Right after that, the respondents mention the tight housing market (13 percent) in Bonn, where rents and purchase prices have been rising steadily for years. In the Rhein-Sieg region, the lack of infrastructure (13 per cent) and environmental problems (12 per cent) are the third and fourth biggest isses.

Most mentioned in Bonn

· Traffic problems 74%

· Public transport 17%

· Road works 15%

· Bonn’s financial problems 13%

· Anger about politicians / political parties12%

· Beethoven Hall 10%

· Urban planning 10%

· Environmental problems 10%

There are noticeable differences between Bonn and the residents of the surrounding region about some issues. For example, 10 percent of the respondents in the Rhine-Sieg region see the number of schools and kindergartens as problematic, whereas in Bonn it is not a significant issue at all. Dissatisfaction with local political decisions, on the other hand, is much greater in the city. Twelve per cent of Bonn respondents are dissatisfied with politicians and parties. In the Rhein-Sieg district it is only 3 percent.

The situation on the roads

It is no wonder that traffic is rated as the dominant problem in the region: every weekday, about 140,000 people commute into Bonn and about 59,000 drive out of the city. In the surrounding region, there are 128 000 commuters out and 64 000 commuters in. When it comes to traffic jams, Bonn, with its motorways 565 and 59, repeatedly lands among the dismal front-runners in statistics from navigation providers. The city was rated worse than any other municipality in NRW in the TomTom German Traffic Index 2019.

And it’ll soon be worse because the motorways are being expanded. The A 59 is to be closed south of the Bonn-Nordost triangle in 2023, which will generate massive alternative traffic on the roads of the surrounding area and in Bonn. From 2025, the construction of the new "Tausendfüßler" (centipede), the bridge structure of the A 565 between Endenich and Nordbrücke, is on the agenda. And the redevelopment of the Reuterstrasse access road from the A 565 was only postponed indefinitely by Autobahn GmbH because the city of Bonn had loudly warned of traffic chaos.

Bonn's council coalition wants a traffic turnaround

It’s getting tougher for motorists on Bonn's roads. The council coalition of the Greens, SPD, Left Party and Volt has taken up the mantle of a traffic turnaround, with a cycle path programme for about 61 million euros and high investments in new trams. Oxfordstraße in the city centre has already been reduced to one lane per direction for cars to make room for buses and bikes. Similar environmental lanes are also planned for 2022 on the Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring, the most important arterial road to the southwest. Because the effects are incalculable, especially for commuters, the city has flagged the measure as a "traffic trial". Business associations are already sounding the alarm. The Bonn/Rhein-Sieg Chamber of Industry and Commerce recently called for a "traffic master plan" for the region and proposed a "city toll" for Bonn.

Traffic problems 29%

Public transport 15%

Lack of infrastructure 13%

Environmental problems 12%

School and day care provision 10%

Energy supply 9%

Closure of shops 9%

Housing market situation 8%

Financial problems of the municipality 8%

Problems with urban planning 5%

In the Forsa survey, 74 percent of Bonn residents complained about problems with traffic. This complaint is most frequent in the boroughs of Bonn and Hardtberg (surveyed together by Forsa) with 76 percent of respondents. In Beuel it is 70 per cent, in Bad Godesberg 60. Broken down by age groups, the 45- to 60-year-olds mention traffic problems most often (82 per cent). Dissatisfaction is lowest among 16- to 29-year-olds (57 percent). Supporters of the Greens are the most critical of traffic (81 percent), and among voters of the Left Party this figure is the lowest (56 percent).

The Green Party clientele in Bonn also criticises public transport most often (22 per cent), while FDP supporters complain least (eleven per cent). It is mainly the younger people that complain about public transport problems: 31 percent of the 16- to 29-year-olds and 28 percent of the 30- to 44-year-olds. The least problems are reported by the 60+ generation with nine percent. At least as far as prices are concerned, there is no turnaround in sight. Due to rising costs, the Rhein-Sieg transport association will increase fares by more than seven per cent next year.

The Rhein-Sieg district also sees traffic problems as the number one source of annoyance (29 per cent). Bonn's neighbouring towns are more affected than those further away. This indicates that traffic jams at rush hour are perceived as a nuisance. Above all, the north and south bridges repeatedly become bottlenecks. In the more rural communities of the Voreifel and the eastern Rhein-Sieg district, congestion is rarer. "Those living in communities further away from Bonn are more likely than their Bonn 'neighbours' to perceive the public transport services, the infrastructure facilities, the school and day-care facilities, health care, internet upgrading and the situation on the labour market as a problem," summarises Forsa head Manfred Güllner.

Although public transport is named in second place by citizens in the district, it is clearly less of a problem at 15 per cent (in Bonn: 17 per cent). The tram line 66, which runs from Siegburg via Bonn to Bad Honnef, is repeatedly the subject of discussions about punctuality and cleanliness. Even if the bus lines in rural areas are less frequent, there is no fundamental dissatisfaction as a result of this finding. This suggests that people have come to terms and use their own cars when necessary.

THE FORSA SURVEY 1501 people participated Foto: ga On behalf of General-Anzeiger and Radio Bonn/Rhein-Sieg, Forsa Gesellschaft für Sozialforschung und statistische Analysen mbH asked 22 questions to 750 people over the age of 16 in the Rhein-Sieg region and 751 in Bonn in August of this year. The selection procedure for the telephone interviews guarantees that all population groups were represented in the sample. This makes the results representative.

Original text: Andreas Baumann and Jörg Manhold