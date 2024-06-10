Traffic snarls in the city center Motorists struggle to exit the underground car parks in Bonn at peak times
Bonn · Anyone who has driven into Bonn city center and parked in a parking garage, will have to be patient if they want to leave at peak times. One person describes how it took him half an hour to leave his parking deck. The city is aware of the problem, but doesn’t have many solutions.
Your parking ticket is paid and now it’s time to exit the underground parking garage. This has at times proven problematic in some public parking garages in Bonn's city center for awhile now. Especially at peak times, traffic builds up and it’s a long wait to exit the Markt and Uni garages, as well as the garage under Münsterplatz. For some who park in these garages, it’s a stressful experience, as they tell the GA. And it happens because the roads above ground are clogged, making it difficult for those exiting the parking garage to join the traffic flow.
A Bonn resident, who does not wish to be identified, describes to the GA what he recently experienced in the Marktgarage: “I wanted to drive home at around 3 p.m., but then got stuck in my car on the parking deck for 30 minutes. Nothing moved." He then parked his car again and walked through the city for another two hours. When he tried to leave the garage again after 5 p.m., he had to wait another 30 minutes before he could finally exit. "I think it's outrageous. The city needs to act urgently. It's unacceptable for everyone.”
Michael Forst and his wife Andrea Forst-Raasch see scenes like this almost every day at the exit of the Uni garage at Hofgarten. Forst-Raasch has been running the Hofgarten pharmacy at nearby Kaiserplatz for many years and has heard from her customers how this traffic congestion gets on their nerves. “Something has to happen,” says Michael Forst.
In his view, the situation has resulted as a logical consequence of the closure of the Cityring. Since then, those who park in the Uni garage or Marktgarage have only been able to continue via Am Hofgarten in the direction of Adenauerallee, where the current traffic experiment has also caused backed-up traffic. “Motorists have no other option but to drive to Adenauerallee in order to continue north and south,” complains Forst.
Jannis Vassiliou is the head of the Bonn/Rhine Sieg-Euskirchen Retail Association (EHV). He has his office on Am Hof, close to the Marktgarage exit. He also experiences the clogged roads at Rathausgasse/Am Hof first hand. “The backed up traffic on the street means that people who have parked in the Marktgarage can often only drive out if other drivers stop,” says Vassiliou.
Buses arrive late at the station
Buses are also caught in the middle of the traffic jam and arrive late, as Silke Elbern, spokeswoman for Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB), confirms. "If there is a traffic jam on Rathausgasse, we are also affected. It doesn't lead to cancellations, but to delays." It is well known that there are also back-ups at the exit of the Münsterplatz garage at peak times. The reason: when traffic is heavy, it backs up to Thomastrasse via the traffic circle at the “Alter Friedhof” (“Old Cemetery”). This then causes traffic chaos because vehicles block the traffic circle, obstructing the lanes in each direction.
The consequences for local public transport: “As we currently have to take our 550, 602, 604 and 605 buses on Thomastrasse and through the “Alter Friedhof” traffic circle due to the construction work on Bornheimer Strasse, there are also delays for buses there when traffic gets backed up,” says Elbern.
In its capacity as co-operator of the Bonner City-Parkraum GmbH (BCP) garages, SWB has now taken a closer look at the situation. “These bouts of congestion - at Markt and Uni (underground car parks) - occur on different days of the week, usually between 2 and 4 p.m.; in the Münsterplatz garage also at different times and on different days,” says Elbern. In response to the question of whether it might make sense not to fill the three parking garages (Markt, Uni, Münsterplatz) to capacity in order to avoid problems with exiting, she explained that a general reduction in the garage's capacity would not make sense. Among other things, this would create further congestion in front of the garages due to vehicles waiting to enter. SWB's aim was to bring the stationary traffic into garages and not have it on the public roads. However, the company is in contact with the city. “This is the only way to work on finding solutions.”
City: examining new signage for Rathausgasse
When asked by the city, Andrea Schulte from the press office explained: “At peak times on weekdays and on weekends, but also at events with many visitors, one sees these kinds of situations. These signs of congestion have also been observed at peak times in the past. It should be noted that a series of strikes and closures in spring of 2024 placed additional demands on the transport system in Bonn." However: The problem continues to occur even now when those events are over. According to Schulte, cars are also driving down Rathausgasse, which is actually only open to residents. Schulte: “The city is now examining whether the current traffic routing can be signposted even more clearly.” When asked, the city did not offer any further suggestions for solving the traffic congestion.
In response to the “City-Marketing” proposal to reactivate the traffic lights at the Rabinstrasse traffic circle, which had already been temporarily introduced in the past, and to allow the exit from Münsterstrasse to the right via Thomas-Mann-Strasse in future, Schulte explained: “The potential for conflict with public transport on this route stands in the way of this supposed solution.” With an additional traffic light on Thomastrasse directly in front of the traffic circle, the city tried to control the flow into the traffic circle so that it would not be blocked and traffic from Rabinstrasse could flow better. However, this traffic light control system did not prove successful and was taken out of operation. “The city has had better experiences with a notice on an information board in the parking guidance system.”
Could opening up Lennéstrasse at the corner of Lennéstrasse/Am Hofgarten/Fritz-Tillmann-Straße to the south possibly relieve congestion? Schulte rejects this: “Short-term signs of congestion should not be used as a basis for permanent regulations. The exit is primarily planned via Am Hofgarten.”
