Traffic snarls in the city center Motorists struggle to exit the underground car parks in Bonn at peak times

In its capacity as co-operator of the Bonner City-Parkraum GmbH (BCP) garages, SWB has now taken a closer look at the situation. “These bouts of congestion - at Markt and Uni (underground car parks) - occur on different days of the week, usually between 2 and 4 p.m.; in the Münsterplatz garage also at different times and on different days,” says Elbern. In response to the question of whether it might make sense not to fill the three parking garages (Markt, Uni, Münsterplatz) to capacity in order to avoid problems with exiting, she explained that a general reduction in the garage's capacity would not make sense. Among other things, this would create further congestion in front of the garages due to vehicles waiting to enter. SWB's aim was to bring the stationary traffic into garages and not have it on the public roads. However, the company is in contact with the city. “This is the only way to work on finding solutions.”