Holiday weekend traffic Traffic jams expected before Corpus Christi weekend
Düsseldorf · The German automobile club ADAC is expecting significantly more traffic jams on the autobahns in North Rhine-Westphalia due to the long Corpus Christi weekend.
The German automobile club ADAC is expecting significantly more traffic jams on the autobahns in North Rhine-Westphalia due to the long Corpus Christi weekend. "Due to the long weekend, the autobahns will be busy again," said ADAC traffic expert Roman Suthold. The heaviest traffic is expected on Wednesday afternoon between 2 and 6 pm.
Last year, the Wednesday before Corpus Christi (on Thursday) was one of the 15 most congested days of the year. The autobahns around the cities and the routes towards the North and Baltic Sea coasts and the Netherlands are the ones that are expected to be most affected. "In the early evening or on Thursday morning, you can get to your destination with less stress and significantly less time lost," said Suthold. Experience shows that the autobahns are usually very empty on the Thursday of Corpus Christi itself.
On Sunday, traffic could get backed up at construction sites for travelers returning from the long weekend. However, the ADAC does not anticipate an exceptionally high risk of traffic jams in North Rhine-Westphalia on Sunday.
The ADAC expects some delays in NRW, especially on the A1 (Cologne-Dortmund-Hamburg), the A2 (Oberhausen-Dortmund-Hanover) and the A3 (Emmerich-Oberhausen-Cologne-Frankfurt). There is also potential for high congestion on the A40 (Dortmund-Essen-Duisburg), the A42 (Dortmund-Oberhausen-Duisburg), the A46 (Düsseldorf-Wuppertal) and the A57 (Cologne-Nijmegen).
Orig. text: dpa
Translation: ck