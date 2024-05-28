Holiday weekend traffic Traffic jams expected before Corpus Christi weekend

Last year, the Wednesday before Corpus Christi (on Thursday) was one of the 15 most congested days of the year. The autobahns around the cities and the routes towards the North and Baltic Sea coasts and the Netherlands are the ones that are expected to be most affected. "In the early evening or on Thursday morning, you can get to your destination with less stress and significantly less time lost," said Suthold. Experience shows that the autobahns are usually very empty on the Thursday of Corpus Christi itself.