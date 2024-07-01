NBC fire brigade operation at Bonn freight yard Train conductor notices smoke on container wagon entering yard
Bonn · On Sunday evening, a train conductor saw smoke coming from a container wagon entering the Bonn freight yard and promptly alerted the fire brigade. Fortunately, the feared leakage of hazardous substances was not confirmed.
Around 7:30pm on Sunday evening, the Bonn fire brigade was alerted by a train conductor. According to the incident command, he had spotted smoke rising intermittently from a container wagon entering the Bonn freight yard along Hein-Moeller-Straße.
Experts from the Bonn fire brigade began assessing the situation shortly before 8pm. A drone was deployed to locate the possible source of the smoke. Additionally, the emergency responders used a turntable ladder. A Deutsche Bahn emergency manager was summoned to determine the contents of the container wagons. However, the tracks could only be accessed after confirmation of the track closure.
The police confirmed late on Sunday evening that no hazardous substances had been released at the freight yard. Since it was an empty and cleaned container, there was no danger from the freight wagon. The steam and heat development originated from an attached unit, whose functionality is being assessed by Deutsche Bahn AG.
At around 9pm , SWB spokeswoman Clarissa Pütz announced that "for about 20 minutes, from 8:30pm to 8:50pm, the Bonn-West stop could not be serviced by Line 16." The trams had to pass through slowly. Line 18, however, was not affected, the spokeswoman added.
Following the conclusion of the fire brigade’s activities in the track area, the track closure was lifted around 9:15pm. A total of 83 fire brigade and emergency service personnel were deployed at the freight yard on Sunday evening.
Original text: Dierk Himstedt
Translation: Jean Lennox