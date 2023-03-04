Rail problems in Bonn : Train traffic at Bonn Central significantly reduced for month of March

People traveling on trains can expect significant disruptions in and around Bonn’s Central Station for the entire month of March. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Bonn Train travelers can expect major disruptions for four weeks in March, starting Friday, March 3. It’s due to the work being done on the stretch between Cologne and Koblenz. This will also have an impact on Bonn.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Deutsche Bahn (German Rail) is again working on tracks, signals and electronic interlocking technology between Koblenz and Cologne. This will affect local and long-distance services from Friday, March 3 (9 p.m.), to Friday, March 31 (9 p.m.), according to a company spokesperson.

During this time, experts will replace cables over a length of around 60 kilometers and install twelve new signals. Long-distance trains running between Koblenz and Cologne will be diverted via the right side of the Rhine. The stops in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn Central Station and Cologne Central Station will be cancelled (stop will be instead at Cologne Messe/Deutz). IC trains will also stop in Bonn-Beuel.

There will also be restrictions on regional traffic. "The effects will vary depending on the construction phase and line," the spokesperson said. All changes are noted in Deutsche Bahn's online information, are also signposted, and are on the Deutsche Bahn website and in the "DB Bauarbeiten" app. Delays are to be expected.