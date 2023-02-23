Work on track : Train traffic at Bonn main station significantly restricted in March

Rail customers will have to prepare for considerable restrictions around Bonn's central railway station in March. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

For four weeks in March, people traveling by train will face considerable restrictions due to work out on the tracks between Cologne and Koblenz. This has implications for Bonn.

Deutsche Bahn is once again working on its tracks, signals and electronic interlocking technology between Koblenz and Cologne. This will affect local and long-distance services from Friday, 3 March (9 p.m.), to Friday, 31 March (9 p.m.), a company spokesperson announced.

During this time, specialists will replace cables over a length of around 60 kilometres and set up twelve new signals. Long-distance trains running between Koblenz and Cologne will be diverted via the right bank of the Rhine. The stops in Andernach, Remagen, Bonn central station and Cologne central station (there will be a stop in Cologne Messe/Deutz) will be cancelled. IC trains will also stop in Bonn-Beuel.

There will also be restrictions in regional traffic. "The effects will vary depending on the construction phase and line," said the spokesperson. All changes are listed in Deutsche Bahn's online information systems, are displayed, are on the Deutsche Bahn website and in the "DB Bauarbeiten" app. Delays are to be expected.