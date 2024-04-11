Homicide squad investigating in Bonn Trainee allegedly killed newborn baby

There was a similar tragedy at the beginning of March in which a child died: a 46-year-old mother is suspected of having suffocated her six-year-old daughter in Rüngsdorf. After the crime, she apparently dived into the nearby Rhine to take her own life. Passers-by rescued her from the river and she later told the emergency services that her daughter was at home. When the rescuers arrived at the flat, they discovered the lifeless child on the floor. While she was still being resuscitated, her daughter was immediately taken to the paediatric emergency centre at Bonn University Hospital, where she died. Here too, the homicide squad assumes that no third parties were involved. The mother was provisionally arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remains in custody, according to Martin Kriebisch, spokesman for the Bonn public prosecutor's office. "The investigation is ongoing."