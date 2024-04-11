Homicide squad investigating in Bonn Trainee allegedly killed newborn baby
Bonn · After a young woman from Bonn was hospitalised, the police discovered her dead newborn baby in her flat. A homicide squad is now investigating. What is known about the case.
A woman from Bonn is suspected of having killed her newborn baby. According to the police, the 21-year-old was provisionally arrested last Saturday after her dead baby was found in her flat in Bonn's Weststadt district. At the beginning of March, there was a case in which a mother is suspected of having suffocated her six-year-old daughter.
On the night of 6 April, the 21-year-old, who is still in training, was admitted to the gynaecology department of a Bonn hospital with severe symptoms. The emergency services had picked her up from her flat following an emergency call, but according to GA information, there was no evidence of the dead child at the time - the mother had apparently hidden the newborn. She was then operated on at Elisabeth Hospital. "As the doctors treating the young woman found indications that she had recently given birth, they immediately informed the Bonn police," explained a police spokesperson. The officers then discovered a lifeless newborn baby during a search of the flat at around 2 a.m., which, according to previous findings, must have died shortly after birth. "Rescue workers were only able to determine the death of the baby."
Homicide squad investigating
Due to the overall circumstances, a homicide squad headed by chief inspector Tobias Nieswand and public prosecutor Matthias Borgfeldt has now taken over the investigation into the incident. Following the results of the initial forensic examinations of the baby, the 21-year-old woman has been provisionally arrested. According to the police, there are no indications of third parties who could be involved in the case. According to GA information, the 21-year-old lives alone in the flat in the apartment block. At the request of the Bonn public prosecutor's office, the judge responsible issued a warrant for her arrest on suspicion of a homicide offence. "The 21-year-old has so far refused to comment on the case. The investigation is still ongoing," said a police spokesperson.
There was a similar tragedy at the beginning of March
There was a similar tragedy at the beginning of March in which a child died: a 46-year-old mother is suspected of having suffocated her six-year-old daughter in Rüngsdorf. After the crime, she apparently dived into the nearby Rhine to take her own life. Passers-by rescued her from the river and she later told the emergency services that her daughter was at home. When the rescuers arrived at the flat, they discovered the lifeless child on the floor. While she was still being resuscitated, her daughter was immediately taken to the paediatric emergency centre at Bonn University Hospital, where she died. Here too, the homicide squad assumes that no third parties were involved. The mother was provisionally arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remains in custody, according to Martin Kriebisch, spokesman for the Bonn public prosecutor's office. "The investigation is ongoing."
Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach
Translation: Mareike Graepel