Interlocking fault : Trains could not reach Bonn Central Station

The Bonn main station could not be reached temporarily. (Archive photo) Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Bonn Due to a signal box malfunction, the trains of lines 16, 18, 63 and 66 could not approach Bonn Central Station for about 30 minutes on Monday. There were considerable delays.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The trams of lines 16, 18, 63 and 66 were temporarily unable to reach Bonn Central Station on Monday. This was announced by SWB Bus und Bahn. There was a signal box malfunction from 1.45 pm to around 2.15 pm. Due to the malfunction, the trains could not approach the tracks at the main station.

"The light rail line 66 therefore ran from Bad Honnef via Beuel Bahnhof to Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and from there to Siegburg. Lines 16 and 63 coming from Bad Godesberg ran to the "Olof-Palme-Allee" stop and lines 16/63 coming from Cologne/Tannenbusch ran to "Bonn West". Shuttle buses ran from the ZOB, bus gate D1, to the stop "Olof-Palme-Allee" and back," SWB said in its statement.

SWB technicians were able to rectify the fault at the signal box within 30 minutes. Since 2.15 p.m., the trains were running to the main station again. However, there were still some delays.

Original text: ga