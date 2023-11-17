Conversion to barrier-free Trains running in the direction of Bonn will not stop in Ramersdorf for weeks
Ramersdorf · Work is being done on the Ramersdorf underground station to make it into a barrier-free stop and it is now entering the next construction phase. This means that passengers will see some limitations on lines 62, 65, 66 and 68 until the end of the year. Here is an overview.
The underground station in Ramersdorf is to become barrier-free. Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) has been carrying out extensive conversion work for some time already, and upcoming work will result in considerable limitations for passengers. SWB announced on Wednesday afternoon that the second phase of the conversion work on platform 1 at Ramersdorf underground station has now been completed. As a result, the buses that were used as an alternative transportation will now be discontinued.
No travel in the direction of Bonn possible starting November 16
On Thursday, November 16, construction phase 3 of the major project will begin. This is expected to last up to and including Saturday, November 25. During this time, the entire area of track 1 in the direction of Bonn will have to be closed. As a result, SWB said it would not be possible to board or disembark a train (at Ramersdorf) in the direction of Bonn. Lines 62, 65, 66 and 68 will be affected, but travel to Bad Honnef is restored.
According to SWB, passengers who may have trouble with walking should allow more time. Wheelchair users and people with walkers are advised by SWB to travel in the opposite direction to the "Oberdollendorf Nord" stop and then change to line 66 in the direction of Bonn - this is barrier-free. Passengers on line 62 with a wheelchair or walker are advised to get on at the "Oberkassel Nord" or "Schießbergweg" stop in the direction of Bonn. SWB advises passengers to use the nearest stops and travel in the opposite direction.
Construction phase 4 will begin immediately after the end of this work phase and is expected to last from Sunday, November 26 up to and including Friday, December 8. As track 1 will then only be available for a shorter time, boarding and disembarking will still be restricted. Lines 66 and 68 in the direction of Bonn will still not stop in Ramersdorf, but will instead pass the platform without stopping. However, lines 62 and 65 will then be able to stop in both directions as usual.
People who have difficulty walking will experience some restrictions until the end of January
Construction phase 5 begins on Saturday, December 9 and is expected to end on January 26. All lines will then run as usual again and passengers will be able to board and disembark without restriction. However, the elevator will not yet be available during this period, which is why people who have physical impairments or difficulties with walking will still be affected by restrictions.
Orig. text: Chantal Dötsch
Translation: ck