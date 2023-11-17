Conversion to barrier-free Trains running in the direction of Bonn will not stop in Ramersdorf for weeks

Construction phase 4 will begin immediately after the end of this work phase and is expected to last from Sunday, November 26 up to and including Friday, December 8. As track 1 will then only be available for a shorter time, boarding and disembarking will still be restricted. Lines 66 and 68 in the direction of Bonn will still not stop in Ramersdorf, but will instead pass the platform without stopping. However, lines 62 and 65 will then be able to stop in both directions as usual.