Track closed for hours Tram derails in Bonn's southern subway
Update | Bonn · Another tram has derailed in Quantiusstraße in the southern subway area near Bonn's main railway station. The area was closed and the fire brigade was in action for over five hours.
A number 61 tram derailed on Monday afternoon at around 2.40 pm in Quantiusstraße, right next to the Südunterführung subway. As a result, the stretch between the Haus der Jugend and Hauptbahnhof stops was closed, as confirmed by Maximilian Mühlens, press spokesperson for Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB). There were no passengers on the tram, and no one was injured as the number 61 was on its way to go into service at the main station.
According to the Bonn fire brigade on Monday evening, the tram's wheels came off the track bed for unknown reasons and hit a traffic island. The tram became wedged between the traffic island and a traffic sign. The emergency services were able to lift and move the carriage using hydraulic cylinders. Since 2.50 p.m., 15 emergency crews were at the scene of the incident to put the tram back on the track. According to SWB, the carriage could be moved away at around 7.45 pm.
The 61 and 62 tram lines were separated after the derailment. SWB set up a replacement service with two buses. The section between the Hauptbahnhof and Haus-der-Jugend stops is now open again. On Monday evening, however, there were still delays to the number 61 and 62 services.
Only one week since the last derailment in Bonn
A similar incident happened a week ago. However, as Mühlens explains, the tram did not derail at the same spot on Monday, but several metres further along towards Quantiusstraße at a siding.
Original text: Emre Koc
Translation: Jean Lennox