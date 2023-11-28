Track closed for hours Tram derails in Bonn's southern subway

According to the Bonn fire brigade on Monday evening, the tram's wheels came off the track bed for unknown reasons and hit a traffic island. The tram became wedged between the traffic island and a traffic sign. The emergency services were able to lift and move the carriage using hydraulic cylinders. Since 2.50 p.m., 15 emergency crews were at the scene of the incident to put the tram back on the track. According to SWB, the carriage could be moved away at around 7.45 pm.