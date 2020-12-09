Unusual rescue mission : Tram driver in Cologne discovers crab in a train

A crab has been discovered by a tram driver in a train carriage. Foto: dpa/Bundespolizei Köln

Cologne Travelling without a ticket: A crab on Cologne's S-Bahn line 19 has caused an unusual police call-out. The animal had hidden under a seat.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Federal police officers have made the acquaintance of an unusual traveller in a suburban train at Cologne's main station: a large crab in the compartment of line 19 caused the police to appear on the train on Tuesday morning, according to a statement.

According to the report, the train driver had discovered the animal passenger in the train at around 7.40 am. The federal police then took the sea creature who was travelling "without a ticket". It was hiding under a seat "and was temporarily "taken into custody" by the officers, the police further announced.

It was not clear at first how the hand-sized crab could get on the train. The Cologne fire brigade brought the animal to safety in a box.