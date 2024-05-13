Travelling in Europe Travel as far as you want in Europe by train

The trips can be searched for and booked through an app. The longest validity period for Interrail tickets is three months. Details on the various offers can be found at www.interrail.eu. For those looking for single return journeys, foreign tickets can also be booked online without much difficulty. Sometimes this can also be done on the Deutsche Bahn website. An alternative is the portal www.thetrainline.com, where international connections can be searched for and booked. This British portal also offers the service in German. Finally, the railway companies in the various countries themselves have an online booking system. However, language problems can arise here, as a German translation is not always available.