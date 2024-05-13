Travelling in Europe Travel as far as you want in Europe by train
Berlin · For your next holiday in Europe, the train can be an alternative to flying. The cross-border offering is growing. However, there are still gaps in passenger rights.
For 49 euros, you can hop on the night train for a quick jaunt to the North Sea or Amsterdam. European Sleeper, a young rail company, is currently enticing customers with deals like this. This Belgian-Dutch collaboration isn’t only looking at short hops, though. Their trains now run from Prague to Dresden and Berlin, onwards to Amsterdam and Brussels, and they hope to eventually reach Barcelona.
Night trains are particularly suitable for cross-border journeys, and they are gaining more and more fans. Deutsche Bahn has bowed out of the segment, but Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) has been stepping up to expand its offerings. ADAC, the German Automobile Club, rates ÖBB's connections from Stuttgart to Venice or from Munich to Warsaw highly, praising them as some of the best night trains.
Many of Europe's top tourist spots are accessible by train, though some trips may be lengthy. Booking tickets has become simpler than it used to be, especially with the advent of Interrail passes, originally designed for budget-conscious young travellers but now available to all.
A four-day pass costs 283 euros for adults, 212 euros for those under 27, and 255 euros for the over 60s. Within a month, travellers can hop on and off trains as much as they like, making it a great option for multi-destination trips. However, in some trains, such as the French TGV, mandatory reservations are not included in the price.
The trips can be searched for and booked through an app. The longest validity period for Interrail tickets is three months. Details on the various offers can be found at www.interrail.eu. For those looking for single return journeys, foreign tickets can also be booked online without much difficulty. Sometimes this can also be done on the Deutsche Bahn website. An alternative is the portal www.thetrainline.com, where international connections can be searched for and booked. This British portal also offers the service in German. Finally, the railway companies in the various countries themselves have an online booking system. However, language problems can arise here, as a German translation is not always available.
The European Consumer Centre (EVZ) in Kehl provides a comprehensive overview of rail travel in Europe, including ticket purchasing, discounts, reservation requirements, and special offers, as well as other features such as additional tickets for local transport for each country. The website www.evz.de also provides an overview of passenger rights in rail transport. In case of problems with compensation from foreign railway companies, the EVZ also helps customers free of charge to enforce any claims
Gap in passenger rights
As in Germany, passengers are entitled to compensation in case of delays. For example, If your train arrives more than an hour late, 25 percent of the fare must be refunded; if it is more than two hours late, you are entitled to a 50 percent refund. "In addition, you have the right to re-book your journey," explains an EVZ spokesperson. Most complaints from customers relate to these cases.
Unfortunately, there are still some gaps in passenger rights, as consumer advocates have found. This includes, for example, refunding costs for rebooking. As an example: a customer travels from Hanover via Paris to Barcelona. The TGV from Barcelona back is cancelled, and the next departure is unclear, so the customer books a flight back. They are left with the costs because passenger rights only provide for the right to rebook on other trains. Another problem arises when a continuous ticket is not booked, but the journey is booked in individual segments. In this case, each participating railway company is only responsible for the section it operates, and no one is responsible for the entire travel process.
(Original text: Wolfgang Mulke / Translation: Jean Lennox)