Cash detection dog raises alarm Traveller with 70,000 Euros in counterfeit money caught at Cologne/Bonn airport

The traveler from Turkey had initially tried to leave the airport terminal with 8,000 euros in cash in his waist bag. "Skadi is one of two cash detection dogs at Cologne/Bonn Airport, specifically trained to find large amounts of cash on individuals. He is conditioned to the scent of various currencies, and as soon as he detects something on a person, he sits down in front of them. This is what happened with this man," explained Jens Ahland, spokesperson for the Main Customs Office Cologne. Customs officers then questioned and searched the man.