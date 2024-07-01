Cash detection dog raises alarm Traveller with 70,000 Euros in counterfeit money caught at Cologne/Bonn airport
Cologne · Customs officials intercepted a traveler returning from Turkey on Wednesday attempting to enter the country with 70,000 euros in counterfeit money. The customs officers were made aware of the man by their cash detection dog, Skadi.
He was calmly making his way through the green exit for duty-free goods at Cologne/Bonn Airport with 70,000 euros in counterfeit money, but he did not account for cash detection dog Skadi: A Turkish man residing in Cologne was intercepted by customs on Wednesday, as reported by the authorities on Sunday afternoon.
The traveler from Turkey had initially tried to leave the airport terminal with 8,000 euros in cash in his waist bag. "Skadi is one of two cash detection dogs at Cologne/Bonn Airport, specifically trained to find large amounts of cash on individuals. He is conditioned to the scent of various currencies, and as soon as he detects something on a person, he sits down in front of them. This is what happened with this man," explained Jens Ahland, spokesperson for the Main Customs Office Cologne. Customs officers then questioned and searched the man.
The 8,000 euros turned out to be genuine, but a thorough inspection of the traveler's luggage and clothing revealed around 70,000 euros and nearly 3,000 US dollars in counterfeit bills. The man and the counterfeit money were handed over to the police on the spot. The further investigation is being conducted by Criminal Police Department 37 at the Cologne Police Headquarters.
Skadi is a six-year-old German Shepherd and has been working for customs at the airport for five years. "With his handler, he not only searches for cash at the airport but also spends his free time and will eventually enjoy his retirement with him," added Ahland.
Original text: Michael Wrobel
Translation: Jean Lennox