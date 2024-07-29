Footpath and cycle lane closed Tree fallen on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn-Castell
Bonn · The footpath and cycle path on the banks of the Rhine near Bonn-Castell was closed on Sunday afternoon. A tree had fallen there. The public order office, THW and fire brigade were deployed.
Late on Sunday afternoon, a tree fell on the banks of the Rhine in Bonn-Castell. Another threatened to topple over and still had to be assessed. As a result, the footpath and cycle path were closed. The area between Fritz-Schroeder-Ufer near the Schänzchen pub (corner of Rosental) and Welrichsweg is affected. This was confirmed by Sascha Zink from Bonn's public order office on Sunday evening.
The public order office cordoned off the area with beacons and fences with the support of the Bonn fire brigade. The technical relief organisation disposed of the fallen tree. Over the course of the week, experts will inspect the tree that is threatening to topple over and cut it down if necessary, Zink explained. It is not yet clear how long the closure will last.
Walkers and cyclists along the Rhine have the option of avoiding the cordoned-off area via the Am Schänzchen road.
Original text: Emre Koc
Translation: Mareike Graepel