Storm gusts in Bonn and the region : Tree falls on a car and a caravan in Pech

A tree fell on a parked car in Wachtberg-Pech. Foto: Axel Vogel

Region/Bonn Early on Friday evening, violent storm gusts caused damage in and around Bonn. In Wachtberg-Pech, a tree fell on a parked car and a caravan.

In the early evening of Friday, strong gusts caused damage in several places in and around Bonn.

Vorgebirge: property damage and briefly blocked roads.

In Wachtberg-Pech, a tree fell on a parked car and a nearby caravan, damaging their bodywork.

In the Wachtberg district of Villip, gusts of wind loosened roof tiles from the Old Rectory, and they fell onto Villip's main road. The fire-brigade were able to clear the road at about 7 p.m. For safety reasons, the road in front of the rectory was partially closed off. According to the on-site incident command, a hole that had appeared in the roof of the rectory could not be fixed in the evening.

Also in Wachtberg, trees and fallen branches fell on roads like the Wachtbergring. A tree lay there across the road between the traffic circle at the shopping center in Wachtberg-Berkum and the turnoff to the Villip industrial area.

Siebengebirge: Several power lines affected

In Königswinter-Wahlfeld, a tree fell on a power line on Siegburger Straße. The fire department was able to remove it quickly shortly before 7 p.m. After a brief closure, the road could be reopened in a short time. Power lines in Oberpleis and Thomasberg were also affected by fallen trees.

The press officer of the Königswinter fire department, Lutz Schumacher, told the GA that almost 20 alarms were received between 6 and 8 p.m. In 14 cases, fallen trees and larger branches blocked roads in the city area.

Ahrtal: Traffic accidents due to fallen trees

The police in Adenau reported several operations due to the storm low in the afternoon in the Ahr Valley. Numerous fallen trees, fallen branches and other objects such as ripped off traffic signs had to be removed from the roads by the emergency services.

Due to fallen trees, the local police reported three traffic accidents. No one was injured.

Bonn: Around 25 incidents in the early evening

According to the head of operations, Jochen Stein, there were about 25 storm-related incidents in the city of Bonn. The damage was mostly loosened roof tiles and facade cladding as well as fallen trees and branches. However, at least one car was severely damaged by a fallen tree, the incident commander added.

