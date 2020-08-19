Trial before the Bonn Regional Court : Troisdorf man accused of abusing boys countless times

The Troisdorf man must stand trial for abuse. Foto: Peter Kölschbach

Bonn A previously convicted defendant with a relevant criminal record must answer to the Bonn Regional Court for abuse accusations. He is said to have abused the son of a friend for over a year and a half.

"Hello, maybe you remember me?" With these words, a 39-year-old man from Troisdorf contacted an old childhood friend via a chat app at the turn of the year 2017/2018.

Apparently the buddy, who now lives in Wuppertal, actually remembered their childhood together in Eberswalde - at any rate, the friendship was revived, and the Troisdorf native regularly looked after the now twelve-year-old son of the single father for the next year and a half. Since Tuesday, the man from Troisdorf has been standing before the Bonn Regional Court because he is said to have abused the boy countless times between May 2018 and December 2019.

In addition, the accused is also charged with a violation of management supervision: As part of his work for a catering service, the man had regularly supplied kindergartens, although he was no longer allowed to enter such facilities. The man from Troisdorf has a relevant criminal record and had already abused his ex-wife's son for many years. In August 2011, the Freiburg Regional Court sentenced him to five years and ten months imprisonment for this, which he had served completely shortly before contacting the father of his second victim.

The accusations made in the indictment were true, the defendant informed the judges of the second large criminal court right at the beginning of the proceedings. In the statement presented by his lawyer, it was further stated that it was important to the accused to spare the boy from testifying in court.