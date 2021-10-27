First responder at the Memorial Church : Troisdorf man dies as a result of the Breitscheidplatz attack

Five years later, a man from Troisdorf has died as a result of the Breitscheidplatz attack. Foto: dpa/Christoph Soeder

Troisdorf As a result of the Breitscheidplatz attack in Berlin, a man has died five years later. The 49-year-old from Troisdorf had rushed to the aid of the victims and was himself seriously injured. His name is now to be immortalised on the memorial at the Memorial Church.

The death of a helper five years after the Islamist terrorist attack on the Berlin Christmas market has caused consternation among politicians. Berlin CDU parliamentary party leader Kai Wegner said on Tuesday that the news of the death of the helper was depressing. He said the CDU supported the call for his name to be listed on the steps of the memorial at the Gedächtniskirche. "We expect the Senate to implement this quickly and without red tape.“

Green Party interior politician Benedikt Lux said almost five years after the attack, a 13th fatality had been added. "We will remember him with dignity and continue the fight against terrorism and for more protection of our open society.“

The 49-year-old died on October 5 and has since been buried at his last residence in Troisdorf, his husband told Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Monday evening. Earlier, RBB had reported. He had rushed to the aid of visitors to the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz immediately after the attack on 19 December 2016. In the process, he was presumably hit in the head by a beam and seriously injured. Since then, he has had to be cared for around the clock.

Breitscheidplatz attack: number of fatalities rises to 13

The 64-year-old widower explained on Monday that he had moved from Berlin to Troisdorf with his husband in order to have support from his family. His husband had died of an infectious disease as a result of the long-term illness.

Astrid Passin, who speaks on behalf of many victims and survivors, has now written a letter to the Berlin Senate Chancellery, which is also available to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. In it, she also asks that the name of the man, who has now died, also be listed on the steps of the memorial at the Memorial Church in Berlin. According to the RBB report, in the letter to the MPs and the Senate Chancellery, she hopes for an "unbureaucratic implementation by the 5th anniversary on December 19“.

The Tunisian Anis Amri shot a lorry driver in Berlin on December 19, 2016. With his vehicle, he sped across the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz, where a further eleven people died. The rejected asylum seeker had already come to the attention of the authorities as an Islamist threat. After the attack, he fled to Italy, where he was shot dead by the police.

