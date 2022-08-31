Accident in Bad Godesberg : Truck crashes into bus on intersection

A truck and a bus crashed into each other in Bad Godesberg. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bad Godesberg In the serious accident on Monday afternoon in Bad Godesberg, a lorry drove into the side of a bus without braking. Four people were seriously injured and four others were slightly injured.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

New information is available after the collision between a lorry and a bus on Monday afternoon in Bad Godesberg. As the police announced on Tuesday, eight people were injured in the serious accident, four of them seriously.

At around 3.55 p.m., a truck and a public bus had crashed into each other at the Hochkreuzallee/Godesberger Allee intersection. According to the police, the bus was travelling on Kennedyallee in the direction of Hochkreuz at around 3.50 pm. At the same time, the truck was driving on Godesbergerallee in the direction of Bad Godesberg. The bus driver had to stop at the intersection due to a traffic jam. The police said on Tuesday that the truck then hit the right side of the bus without braking.

The 55-year-old driver of the truck and the 59-year-old bus driver were seriously injured in the accident. In addition, two of the passengers in the bus were also seriously injured. Rescue workers took the four people to hospitals. Four other passengers were slightly injured in the accident.

The vehicles involved in the accident had to be towed away. The southbound intersection was closed for the duration of the operation.

(Original text: Tamara Wegbahn; Translation: Mareike Graepel)