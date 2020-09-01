A57 near Cologne closed for hours
:
Truck driver died after crashing into tail end of traffic jam
Cologne The rescue work on the A57 continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning. On Monday evening, a 20-year-old truck driver drove into the end of a traffic jam. He died at the scene of the accident.
A truck driver drove into the end of a traffic jam on Autobahn 57 near Cologne and was fatally injured. The man was trapped in the cab and died at the scene of the accident, according to police reports on Tuesday. According to the information, the 20-year-old drove into a truck on Monday evening. The other driver remained uninjured.
The autobahn in the direction of Cologne was closed for the night between Cologne-Worringen and the intersection Köln-Nord. A police spokesman said this morning that the closure ended shortly after 7 a.m.
