Accident on Thursday morning Truck hits car at intersection at Godesberg tunnel
Bad Godesberg · An accident resulted in lengthy traffic jams around the Bad Godesberg tunnel on Thursday morning. A car was hit by a truck after the motorist tried to make way for a police car.
A major accident on Thursday morning in front of the Godesberg tunnel left one woman injured. After the accident, a long traffic jam formed at the intersection of Godesberger Allee/Wurzerstrasse/Elsässer Strasse. According to police spokesman Michael Beyer, the motorist was waiting at a red light on Elsässer Strasse at around 6:40 am when a police car with flashing blue lights and siren approached from behind. Early reports say that the woman drove forward into the intersection to make way for the police car. Her vehicle was hit by a truck coming out of the tunnel.
The woman suffered injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the truck did not sustain any injuries. Because of the collision, police diverted traffic past the scene of the accident in one lane in a southerly direction. As a result, long traffic jams formed around the scene of the accident. The towing service arrived at around 7:40 a.m. and a short time later the police opened the road again for traffic to flow.
