Repairs at measuring points : Godesberg tunnel to be closed at short notice on Wednesday

The Godesberg Tunnel will be closed for a short time on Wednesday afternoon. Foto: Ronald Friese

Bad Godesberg The Bad Godesberg tunnel will have to be closed at short notice on Wednesday afternoon. The reason is urgent repairs at measuring points.

Due to urgent repairs, the City of Bonn will have to close the Bad Godesberg Tunnel at short notice on Wednesday, 1 March, starting at 2.30 pm. First, the tunnel entrances of Godesberger Straße and Friedrichallee will be closed for one hour each, Marc Hoffmann of the press office of the City of Bonn announced on Monday.

Subsequently, several lanes will be closed in the further course of the tunnel. Traffic will be diverted past the construction site on one lane. The work is expected to be completed around 5 pm.

Accordingly, two combined measuring points for smoke detection and visual opacity, which are needed for fire ventilation and early smoke detection, will be repaired. The tunnel has a total of 27 such measuring points, the spokesperson explained.