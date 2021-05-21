Open for lap swimming only : Two Bonn outdoor pools open on Saturday

The Friesdorf outdoor pool will open for lap swimming starting on Saturday. Foto: dpa/Paul Zinken

Bonn Two outdoor swimming pools in Bonn will open on Saturday for lap swimming only. Special rules are in place. The city said that other pools will follow gradually and explained how outdoor swimming pools would operate this summer.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

The outdoor pool in Friesdorf and the Hardtberg pool will be open for lap swimming starting on Saturday. But the city points out that the grassy areas normally used for sunbathing are off limits. Gradually, the other three outdoor pools in Bonn will also open. Visitors need a current negative rapid test, according to the city. Recovered and fully vaccinated persons do not need a test. The Hardtberg pool and Friesdorf outdoor pool will be open all day Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors can purchase a ticket on site, no pre-booking is necessary. A maximum of 120 people are allowed to swim in the Hardtberg pool and 40 in the Friesdorf outdoor pool at any given time. Mouth-to-nose coverings must be worn in waiting areas (also in front of the pools).

If the seven-day incidence rate falls below 50 and remains stable, the current Corona Protection Ordinance would allow people to visit outdoor swimming pools with a confirmed negative test (along with those who are recovered or fully vaccinated) - without being limited to lap swimming. The use of the sunbathing areas would also be permitted. The number of visitors allowed at the same time is limited to one person per seven square meters. According to the city, due to these regulations, the outdoor pools will only be open to a limited number of people this summer.

<div id="mobilebanner_3"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("mobilebanner_3"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="contentad"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.initAndDisplaySlot("contentad"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script>

In order to give as many Bonn residents as possible the chance to visit an outdoor pool, the Sports and Municipal Pool Office is again planning to offer several time slots for daily use of the pools when a seven-day incidence rate under 50 is reached. To reduce crowding outside the pools as much as possible, patrons will then be required to make a binding reservation and pay for their time slots in advance, either online or by phone. By using this pre-booking system, the use of season passes will not be possible this year, according to the city. A season pass gives holders unlimited access rights and this cannot be used this summer since visitor numbers are limited. Information on the opening of the outdoor pools can be found at www.bonn.de/baeder. According to the city, one will also find here the link to the pre-booking and it will be activated as soon as permitted.