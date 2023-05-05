IC train crashes into group of workers Two fatalities on the train tracks near Hürth

According to a Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman, the IC 2005 was on its way from Emden to Koblenz and hit the workers at around 11 a.m. At the time, it was traveling at 160 kilometers per hour. According to Deutsche Bahn, there were about 50 people on the train. They had to remain on the train for several hours after the accident. According to police, passengers who wished to do so were able to receive care from emergency chaplains. The chaplains were also taking care of loved ones and relatives of those involved in accident. Passengers who were on the train at the time of the accident were finally evacuated on Thursday afternoon. They were to be transported onward by bus.