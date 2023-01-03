Regional express train hits animals : Two horses run over by train on railway line near Cologne

Symbol photo Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini

Pulheim Two horses ran from a pasture onto the railway line between Cologne and Pulheim on Monday evening. There, a regional express train hit the animals and killed them.

On Monday evening, two horses were hit and killed by a regional express train on a railway line between Cologne and Pulheim. According to the Pulheim fire brigade on Tuesday, the train came to a standstill a few hundred metres away after the collision.