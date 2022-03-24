Plane crashes into garden : Two injured in aircraft accident near Hangelar airfield

A small motorised aircraft crashed near the Hangelar airfield on Wednesday. Foto: Holger Arndt

Sankt Augustin A small-engined aircraft crashed into a garden at Hangelar airfield in Sankt Augustin on Wednesday lunchtime. The two occupants of the aircraft were seriously injured.

The two occupants of a plane crashed at the airfield in Hangelar on Wednesday noon and were seriously injured. The small-engined aircraft, a Cessna, crashed into the garden of a family home immediately after take-off at the airfield in Hangelar for reasons that are still unknown, according to Sascha Lienesch, spokesman for the Sankt Augustin volunteer fire brigade. The aircraft collided with a garden house in the garden and destroyed it.

According to his information, the accident occurred around 12.45 p.m. during the take-off procedure. The exact cause of the crash is still unclear. The two passengers were able to rescue themselves from the aircraft. The injured are an 84-year-old man from Hennef and his 35-year-old companion from Euskirchen. Rescue workers took the 84-year-old to Bonn University Hospital by helicopter and the 35-year-old to Troisdorf Hospital by ambulance. According to the police, the two men were able to free themselves from the upside-down machine. There was no danger to the lives of either man.

The aviation authorities and the Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Investigation will now take up the investigation on site and examine the crashed aircraft. The recovery of the aircraft is expected to continue at least until late afternoon.

The route of line 66 has been closed following the crash. The trains are currently not running between Siegburg and Vilich, SWB Bus und Bahn announced. A rail replacement service should be set up.