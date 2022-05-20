Attempted robbery in Bonn : Two men injured in assault on Münsterplatz

Münsterplatz in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Early Thursday morning on Münsterplatz, three men are said to have assaulted and attempted to rob three other men, injuring two 22-year-olds. Police are investigating the incident and asking the public for help.

Two 22-year-olds were attacked by a man who was with two other men on Thursday early morning in Bonn city center. The perpetrator tried to rob the two 22-year-olds and their 21-year-old companion. Police released the information on Thursday.

According to the police report, the three young men were standing in front of a clothing store in the area between Münsterplatz and Martinsplatz at around 1:25 a.m. on Thursday morning when a group of three men approached. They are said to have taunted the three young men from a distance and demanded cash. One of the attackers then allegedly pulled a knife and made threats.

An exchange of words ensued, with the one man punching the two 22-year-olds. One of the two was knocked to the ground by a punch and suffered a laceration to the back of the head. He was subsequently treated in a hospital.

The suspects then ran away through Münsterplatz and the street In der Sürst in the direction of Bonn Central Station. The injured persons called 911 and informed the police. The police searched for the perpetrators but did not find them. According to eyewitnesses, they can be described as follows:

The first person is about 1.70 to 1.80 meters (5’6” - 5”9”) tall, around 20 to 25 years old, has blond, somewhat longer wavy hair and a normal build.

The second person is about 1.9 meters tall (6 feet) about 20 to 25 years old, has brown, short hair that was gelled flat against his head and a slim build.

The third person is said not to have been involved in the incident and cannot be described in more detail.

Police are looking for eyewitnesses and ask anyone who has information to please call them at 0228/150 or send an email to KK13.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de.

Original text: ga