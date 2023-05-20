Robbery in Sankt Augustin Two men rob 14-year-old in Huma shopping centre
Sankt Augustin · While waiting for two friends in the Huma shopping centre, a teenager was robbed by two men. The suspects had been talking to the victim beforehand. One of them is said to have conspicuously crooked teeth.
A 14-year-old boy was the victim of a robbery at Huma in Sankt Augustin on Tuesday afternoon. This was announced by the police on Wednesday. The youth from Ruppichteroth had first eaten something in the shopping centre with two friends aged 14 and 15. While they were eating, two men at a neighbouring table involved the trio in a superficial conversation.
Afterwards, the 14-year-old went to the toilet on the upper floor at about 5.20 p.m., then waited outside for his friends. At this point, the two men approached him again and asked how much money he had on him. The youth noticed that one of the men was wearing a brass knuckle-duster on one of his hands. They threatened the boy and he gave them 80 euros. Afterwards they fled.
The men are said to be about 18 to 20 years old, 1.75 to 1.80 metres tall. They were wearing dark tracksuits. One of the men had short, dark hair and noticeably crooked teeth. According to the police, both men spoke with foreign accents. If anyone has any information, they can call the police at 02241/541-3321.