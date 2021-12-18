Homicide unit investigates : Two men seriously injured in knife attack in Bad Godesberg

All that remains at the scene of the knife attack, in which two men were seriously injured, is a piece of police barrier tape. Foto: Maximilian Mühlens

Bad Godesberg A homicide unit of the Bonn police is investigating two youths after a knife attack in Bad Godesberg. Police had one of the suspects in custody and later released him. The whereabouts of the second suspect are unclear.

Police only released information on Friday about an attack that occurred a week ago on December 10 in the area of Hochkreuz in Plittersdorf. Two men were seriously injured during a robbery. According to a police report, two men, ages 20 and 22, were attacked by two male youths, ages 17 and 18. The younger men had been in a group with around five persons; the attack occurred at around 8 p.m.

According to GA information, the attack is said to have taken place between the pedestrian traffic light and Malentes Theater Palace on the sidewalk. Initially, the two men demanded two chains from the neck of the 22-year-old and ripped them off his neck in the further course of the altercation. "In the ensuing scuffle, according to the investigation so far, the 17-year-old and the 18-year-old then injured the two victims with knives," police said. The injured men fled to a nearby gas station area and called the police.

Petrol station manager rendered first aid

An employee of the gas station reported that his boss heard cries for help on the evening of the crime and immediately rushed outside and rendered first aid. Police officers initiated a search for the perpetrators in the vicinity, but could not find the two youth or the other three persons in their group. The police also asked the gas station manager for video recordings, but none of the cameras had a view of the crime area.

Due to the severity of the crime and the injuries, a homicide squad of the Bonn police headed by first chief detective Michael Brück in coordination with public prosecutor Carola Stagniere took over the investigation in the evening. Relatively quickly, the investigators were able to identify the two suspects. Police spokesman Simon Rott explained when asked that the perpetrators and the injured persons did not know each other.

On Tuesday, December 14, the 18-year-old was found and brought to police headquarters. "After initial questioning, he was released again due to lack of grounds for arrest, but he is still being further investigated for aggravated robbery and dangerous bodily injury," said the Bonn police in a statement. The whereabouts of the 17-year-old suspect remain unclear. He has gone missing from a Cologne youth facility. He is being investigated for attempted homicide. Police spokesman Rott could not say on Friday how the victims were faring or whether or not they were still in hospital. The 18-year-old and his companions are said to be from the area.

Police have received first leads on gang

It is not the first knife attack of this kind in Bad Godesberg. On November 13, a gang threatened and robbed a 13-year-old at Ria-Maternus-Platz with a knife at around 4:40 pm. The police had published photos of several unknown persons on December 8 and have been looking for the wanted persons since then. According to Simon Rott, investigators had received several tips on this, and the investigation was ongoing. The case caused a stir because the victim's father told the GA that the 13-year-old had been lured into an area not covered by cameras - where he was then supposed to hand over his valuables. Also on November 13, a 17-year-old was stabbed and suffered life-threatening injuries on Junkerstrasse. A few days later, the investigators were able to arrest three youths from Bonn, and the suspicion against two of the suspects was substantiated.

Orig. text: Maximilian Mühlen