Europe-wide raids Two properties in Bonn searched in large-scale operation targeting the Mafia

Six officers wearing face masks took a close look at a catering business in Bad Godesberg on Wednesday morning. Some of them were wearing disposable gloves and jackets and armbands that identified them as police officers. Other specialists were also on the scene, one of them had "Fahndung NRW" (NRW manhunt) printed on his protective waistcoat. Several civilian vehicles were parked in front of the business. It seems as if the task forces were confiscating items; several large removal boxes were brought out of the buiding. A supplier who wanted to deliver fresh produce to the business had to drive back with load still intact. At around 10.20 a.m., the emergency forces left the business, the lights went out, the door was closed, but not sealed.