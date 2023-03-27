Saying farewell after 36 years Two-star restaurant "Le Moissonnier" in Cologne set to close

"It was supposed to be a small French bistro. But then he came on board: a young chef from the south of France," the owners write. With the help of their chef de cuisine, Eric Monchon, "Le Moissonnier" became what it is today: one of the two most highly decorated restaurants in the city. In a "Lettre du Cœur," a letter to their customers, the Moissonniers confirm the closure of the restaurant, reminisce and review their personal history, along with that of their restaurant.