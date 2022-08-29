Bonn successful in baseball final : Two successes and big emotions for the Capitals

Emotional farewell from the Rheinaue: Adrian "Eddie" Stommel (left) played his last home game for the Bonn Capitals. Foto: Thomas Schönenborn

The Bonn Capitals take a 2-0 lead in the final series for the German baseball championship against Paderborn. "Eddie" Stommel celebrates an emotional farewell.

Even though everything is going according to plan so far, Udo Schmitz is not letting himself be put off his guard. "No," assures the chairman of the national baseball league team Bonn Capitals. "We have nothing planned for the coming weekend." So the Capitals' boss remains cautious when it comes to the modalities of a possible championship celebration - even though the favourite in the final series for the 2022 German baseball championship may already have a pre-decisive lead with 2-0 victories in the best-of-five series against the Paderborn Untouchables.

After a 3-0 win on Saturday, head coach Max Schmitz's team won a clear 10-3 victory on Sunday in front of a good 2,500 spectators who made the pilgrimage to the stadium in the Rheinaue on both days, giving them a 2-0 lead in the series. If the Capitals win the third game in Paderborn next Saturday, the northern champions, who are playing their sixth final in a row, will be German baseball champions for the second time since 2018.

In the event of defeat, the Bonners have two more chances in games four and five next Sunday to bring the trophy to Bonn for the second time.

"Paderborn was the expected strong opponent. But we were able to rely on our good pitching, as we often do, and were on the spot with our offence in the decisive moments," said the Bonn head coach.

At the beginning of game two on Sunday, one or the other Capitals fan initially thought with unease about the Paderborn team's fifth match in the semi-final series against the favoured Regensburg team. While starting pitcher Benjamin Thaqi kept Bonn's offence at bay almost at will in the first three innings, Finn Bergmann's two-run home run in the first inning gave the visitors a quick 2-0 lead. "Thaqi made it really hard for us," said Caps player Adrian "Eddie" Stommel after the game.

Fan club makes a lot of noise

But the fans' unease was soon to turn into jubilation. Especially the fan club BC Unity, which had supplied the spectators with fan paraphernalia on Sunday, made a lot of noise from then on. The Capitals quickly made it clear that they were also mentally strong this year and would not let any final-game emotions get them down.

In the fourth inning, the home team finally found the key against the Paderborn pitcher. The result: the hosts landed three hits in a row. Daniel Lamb-Hunt, John Schultz and Daniel Sanchez tied the game at 2:2. Nevertheless, the game remained exciting, because Paderborn also had their chances. The Bonn fans, however, tirelessly pushed their team forward.

In the sixth inning, the next step towards victory in the second duel was finally to follow. Three more runs by Eric Brenk, Wilson Lee and John Schultz put the Capitals 5:3 ahead. After the East-Westphalians had the equaliser in sight with more runners on the bases, pitcher Nick Miceli provided the third out.

On the other side, the Paderborn pitchers were no longer able to stop the Capitals' offence. After the 7:3 intermediate score, Wilson Lee set the spectacular final point with a three-run home run for a 10:3 victory.

First game already won 3:0

The Capitals had secured their first win in the finals series on Saturday with a close but unchallenged 3-0 victory. Due to the strong performance of pitchers Maurice Wilhelm, Sascha Koch and Dovydas Neverauskas, the hosts were able to get over the fact that their own offense didn't really get rolling and that a few mistakes were also made on defence. Bonn's pitching did not allow much. In the end, Paderborn had six hits. There were no points. Offensively, it was mainly Vinny Ahrens with three hits and Justus Recki and Lamb-Hunt with two hits each who put the decisive points on the scoreboard for Bonn. Daniel Sanchez and Danny Lankhorst wrapped up the early 2:0 in the second inning. Justus Recki scored the third point in the seventh inning.

It got emotional at the end after the 10:3 score on Sunday, because Stommel, who will end his career after this season, had played for the Capitals for the last time in the Rheinaue after 19 years. Standing ovations and chants from the fans visibly moved the veteran. However, Stommel will be back on the pitch in Paderborn and will possibly return to Bonn with the championship trophy.

DATES The decision will be made in Paderborn The decision on the German Baseball Champion 2022 will definitely be made in Paderborn. The third and possibly already decisive match will take place next Saturday at 5 pm in East Westphalia, a fourth game is scheduled for Sunday at 1 pm. If there is still no champion, the teams will have to play again on Sunday at 4.30 pm.