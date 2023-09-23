Disco, soul and funk in the Rheinaue Two well-known acts from the 70’s at KunstRasen 2024
Bonn · Two famous acts from the 70’s have been announced for the KunstRasen concerts in Bonn for 2024. Nile Rodgers & Chic and Kool & The Gang will be bringing back disco pop music of the 70’s.
This year's concerts on the KunstRasen are still leaving a lasting impression with those who attended. And the first reports are already coming in about which stars will be performing on the open-air stage in Bonn's Rheinaue next summer.
Those who love the disco, soul and funk era of the 1970’s will be in for a treat on July 4, 2024: Nile Rogers & Chic and Kool & The Gang will perform on a double billing at KunstRasen, giving fans the 1970’s and '80s sound they love. Nile Rodgers became famous through his band Chic with their biggest hit "Le Freak". In the 1980’s he produced hits especially for greats like David Bowie, Madonna, Daftpunk or Beyoncé. And that’s not all, Kool & The Gang" will be there with even more hits. A real "Ce-le-braaaaa-tion" is guaranteed.
In other news, the pop-schlager band Pur - "Germany's successful band" according to the organizers - has been confirmed to perform on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in Bonn's Rheinaue.
Also already confirmed for the KunstRasen 2024 is the band Silbermond. On August 17, 2024 (Saturday), the four-piece pop-rock band from Bautzen will come to the festival in Bonn's Rheinaue.
Tickets are available from Bonnticket and other box offices.
(Orig. text: ga / Translation: ck)