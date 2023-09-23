Disco, soul and funk in the Rheinaue Two well-known acts from the 70’s at KunstRasen 2024

Those who love the disco, soul and funk era of the 1970’s will be in for a treat on July 4, 2024: Nile Rogers & Chic and Kool & The Gang will perform on a double billing at KunstRasen, giving fans the 1970’s and '80s sound they love. Nile Rodgers became famous through his band Chic with their biggest hit "Le Freak". In the 1980’s he produced hits especially for greats like David Bowie, Madonna, Daftpunk or Beyoncé. And that’s not all, Kool & The Gang" will be there with even more hits. A real "Ce-le-braaaaa-tion" is guaranteed.