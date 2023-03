Cubs romp across the road : Two young wolves sighted in Königswinter

This photo was taken by a farmer from Königswinter early in the morning not far from the village of Vinxel. Foto: Privat

Königswinter It is already known that a pack of wolves have been native to the area of Leuscheid for a good three years now. But a farmer from Königswinter was surprised when he he saw two young wolves come across his path in the early morning hours.

At first, a farmer from Königswinter could not believe what he saw in the early morning in the light of his headlights: Two wild animals were running across Langemarckstrasse in Königswinter-Vinxel, which was still cloaked in darkness. Only at second glance did he realize that the young animals could be wolves. Langemarckstrasse connects Bonn-Oberkassel and the Königswinter village called Vinxel. The sighting happened not far from a parking lot on Königswinter city territory.

An official confirmation of the wolf sighting by the State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection (LANUV) is still pending. Because: Before a sighting is considered to be evidence of wolves, findings must be verified.

Press spokesman of the LANUV Wilhelm Deitermann assessed the presumed wolf sighting like this: "Currently, it is migration time for the wolves and the one to two-year-old wolves leave their packs in search of their own territory or pack. In doing so, the wolves cover around 70 kilometers a day." This could also be the case for the wolves spotted in Vinxel, Deitermann said.

Wolves are already known to be in Leuscheid, a forested ridge which is on the border of the Germans states North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland- Palatinate.