New food delivery service : "Uber Eats" comes to Cologne and Bonn

An “Uber Eats” driver in Cologne. Foto: Tobias Fröhlich/Christian Knieps

Bonn/Cologne The restaurant delivery service "Uber Eats" has successfully launched in Berlin and other major German cities, and is now starting up in Bonn and Cologne. 150 restaurants are using the new service. Other cities in NRW are expected to follow.

"Uber Eats", an offshoot of the ride-hailing service of the American company Uber, has now made it to Bonn and Cologne. During the pandemic, many restaurants in Bonn offered a food delivery service so that they would not have to close down during the lockdown. This resulted in a boom in the food delivery business. Now, industry leaders including Lieferando and others are getting competition: "Uber Eats" launches its service in both Bonn and Cologne.

150 restaurants participating in Bonn and Cologne

With immediate effect, customers can use the "Uber Eats" or "Uber" app to order food. 150 restaurants in Cologne and Bonn have already registered on the app. The company has announced that it intends to expand on its delivery area and choice of restaurants. The dishes are delivered mainly by couriers from local delivery companies, who travel on bicycles or e-bikes. In Bonn, restaurants deliver the food using their own staff. Delivery time should be less than 30 minutes on average, according to "Uber." To avoid contact, customers can have their food dropped off at their front door.