Data published Uber passenger travels from Bonn to Luxembourg – and back
Berlin/Bonn · The "Uber Atlas" provides an insight into the usage behaviour of Uber passengers in Germany for the first time. While one trip in Cologne was particularly short, there was one very eager user in Bonn.
The most forgetful users of the cab-service Uber come from Munich. Nowhere else were more items forgotten in the vehicle last year in relation to the number of journeys completed. Düsseldorf and Cologne follow in second and third place. This is according to the "Uber Atlas" published in Berlin on Tuesday. Compared to people in Düsseldorf, people in Munich are ten per cent more likely to forget things in their vehicle
Similar to passengers in conventional taxis, Uber passengers most frequently forgot phones, wallets and keys, but also some bizarre things. These included two painted rat traps, two buckets of dough, a cleaning bucket with a mop and a frozen duck.
The "Uber Atlas" also shows that the drivers did not always make a great deal with their trips. In three cases, the distance travelled was less than 50 metres. In Oberursel (Taunus), the journey ended after just 41 metres. In Cologne, a passenger got off after just 46 metres. And the shortest trip in Munich was just 48 metres.
Uber Atlas for Bonn: 311 journeys within one year
In contrast, a driver at Berlin Brandenburg Airport "Willy Brandt" (BER) hit the jackpot in the past twelve months. His passenger was driven 863 kilometres to the airport in Zurich in just under nine hours. A driver at Düsseldorf Airport was also lucky: his guest was driven to the Bavarian capital of Munich, 639 kilometres away. This journey took five hours and 35 minutes. The longest journey, which began in Bonn, covered a distance of 420 kilometres and ended back in Bonn after stops in Trier and Luxembourg. It took six hours and 44 minutes.
The report also contained further figures on Uber in Bonn. According to the report, a single guest from Bonn made 311 journeys with the transport service provider within a year. Passengers in Bonn waited an average of 8.5 minutes for their driver. Nationwide, the average is five minutes. Uber users would wait even longer if they could travel in a zero-emission car.
Clubs are generally popular destinations for a journey in an Uber vehicle. Last year, the Berghain club in Berlin topped the list. In Bonn, on the other hand, guests preferred to be transported to the World Conference Centre, the Maritim Hotel or the Kameha Hotel. Could this be due to the extremely high level of satisfaction among drivers? On average, they rated their Bonn guests with 4.89 out of 5 stars.
Uber Atlas: journeys within one year
For the "Uber Atlas", the company said it had analysed all of the rides provided to its partner companies in Germany in the period from September 2022 to September 2023. Uber did not disclose the absolute figures. Airports and train stations were not taken into account for the most popular destinations within a city. The 19 German cities in which Uber is active were analysed.
Original text: dpa/ga
Translation: Mareike Graepel