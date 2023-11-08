Data published Uber passenger travels from Bonn to Luxembourg – and back

In contrast, a driver at Berlin Brandenburg Airport "Willy Brandt" (BER) hit the jackpot in the past twelve months. His passenger was driven 863 kilometres to the airport in Zurich in just under nine hours. A driver at Düsseldorf Airport was also lucky: his guest was driven to the Bavarian capital of Munich, 639 kilometres away. This journey took five hours and 35 minutes. The longest journey, which began in Bonn, covered a distance of 420 kilometres and ended back in Bonn after stops in Trier and Luxembourg. It took six hours and 44 minutes.