One of the largest aircraft in the world : Ukrainian Antonov expected at Cologne/Bonn Airport

An Antonov 124. Foto: Köln/Bonn Airport

Cologne/Bonn For aviation buffs who like to "spot" and photograph the landing and take-off of large aircraft, getting to Cologne/Bonn Airport on Sunday morning is a must. At that time, a Ukrainian Antonov is expected to land at the airport.

It is not the first aircraft of this size to land at Cologne/Bonn Airport. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian-built Antonov AN-124 is a real eye-catcher. With a length of around 70 meters, a wingspan of 73 meters and a height of 21 meters, this freighter of the skies is one of the largest aircraft in the world. At around 9 a.m. this coming Sunday morning, this type of Antonov is expected at Cologne/Bonn Airport.

In the afternoon at around 2 p.m. there will be a second chance for those who want to see the plane in action because that is when the return flight is scheduled. The information was released by the airport on Friday, although it said it could not be responsible for any changes that may occur.

So-called plane spotters and other curious people should use the Flightradar24 app to monitor the current status of the cargo plane, according to the airport.

National symbol "Mrija" destroyed by military shelling

Several Antonovs of the identical type have already landed and taken off at Cologne/Bonn Airport in previous years, always attracting numerous spectators. An even larger aircraft than the AN-124 had landed at Cologne/Bonn Airport in 2004 and 2007. The Antonov AN-225, affectionately known as "Mrija" (Dream), was the largest cargo aircraft in the world with a length of 84 meters and a wingspan of 88 meters. There was only one aircraft of this type.

But in late February, shortly after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, it was reportedly destroyed by Russian forces during fighting around Ukraine's Gostomel Airport near Kyiv. For many people in Ukraine, the "Mrija" was a flying national symbol and a source of pride.

(Orig. text: ga; Translation: ck)