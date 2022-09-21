Beta Clinic : Ukrainian woman with epilepsy treated successfully in Bonn

Eva Berestovitskaya (centre) and her mother Alina listen attentively to Professor Elger's explanations. Foto: Stefan Hermes

Bonn Running away from bombs, a mother brings her seriously ill daughter from Kharkiv to Bonn. Two neurologists successfully treat the 17-year-old at the Beta Clinic.

When the first bombs fell on Kharkiv at five in the morning, it was like a bad dream, says Alina Berestovitskaya (41). The Ukrainian fled her hometown with her daughter Eva, full of concern for the 17-year-old's health. Eva suffered from epilepsy. She urgently needed medication. And where was she supposed to get them while the Russian war machine raged all around her?

Now Alina is sitting with her daughter in the foyer of the Beta-Klinik at Bonner Bogen, waiting for a follow-up examination. Neurologists Professor Christian Elger and Professor Thomas Gasser operated on Eva (17) there free of charge in June. "There are no words in the world that can express my feeling of deep gratitude and love," Berestovitskaya emphasises to the GA (see box). Her daughter had been given a new life.

Even before the war broke out in Ukraine, Berestovitskaya, an economist, had contacted Professor Elger through Vadim Knirel, a Russian-born interpreter living in Sankt Augustin, who, in an initial video chat consultation, had already brought a glimmer of hope into the lives of mother and daughter, who until then had spent twelve years travelling through many countries in search of treatment for Eva.

Eva said her first word when she was eight months old, and by the time she was one and a half, she was already speaking so well that everyone around her was amazed, Berestovitskaya tells GA. Eva had grown up as a very happy, curious and friendly child and had a phenomenal memory. But suddenly, at the age of five, Eva was "completely changed" out of the blue.

Diagnosis severe

Cramps, anxiety and pain accompanied the girl from then on. For the parents, "strange things" happened that were very frightening. Numerous specialists were unable to make a clear diagnosis, a variety of hypotheses were put forward and Eva was treated for all kinds of diseases, according to Berestovitskaya.

But Eva's condition got progressively worse. Her daughter spent 90 per cent of her childhood in hospitals or at home, reports her mother, who taught Eva at home herself from the eighth grade onwards, as Eva now suffered from up to fifteen epileptic seizures a day. Eva had to be constantly monitored and could not be left alone.

Her father, a lawyer, left the family when Eva was eleven years old. "That's why I had to work very hard," Berestovitskaya says, "because the treatments and medicines for Eva were very expensive and we needed more and more money."

Then Eva was diagnosed with temporal lobe epilepsy in Ukraine. Eva's disease had been given a name and her mother read an encouraging report about Professor Elger in a Ukrainian group of parents of children with epilepsy.

70,000 Euro in surgery costs

Through Knirel, who was also mentioned positively many times in the chat, she contacted the professor from Bonn. Elger raised the possibility of an operation for Eva. "Suddenly we saw a chance at life," Eva's mother reports. "An end to the complete isolation from the social world and the inability to communicate with peers.“

In the meantime, however, the covid pandemic had exhausted the financial resources of the mother, who ran several cafés in Kharkiv. But the operation was to cost around 70,000 Euro. Knirel helped mother and daughter write pleading letters to German foundations. "A Heart for Children" pledged 20,000 Euro.

But then the war began. Even more frightening than the bombardments all around them, however, was for the mother that her daughter might now run out of the medication she needed to treat her epilepsy. "We started packing. It was very scary to leave the country in such a situation. But Kharkiv was bombed day and night," Alina Berestovitskaya reports. "I had no idea how we were going to get out of the city under the bombs, but I had no choice.“

She says she packed Eva, her mother, her little dog, documents, medicines and everything that could fit into a small suitcase into her car and "set off from hell".

She was lucky: after eight days and about 3,500 kilometres driven, she arrived in Dortmund at the home of a friend from Ukraine, who had asked her to join her at the beginning of the war. Shortly afterwards, mother and daughter learned from Knirel that the upcoming operation could be carried out free of charge on the part of the professors. "A true miracle," says Berestovitskaya. She has no words to describe her feelings.

Tears of gratitude

A little more than three months after the operation performed by Professor Gasser, Eva's condition is very good, says her mother. Eva has been going to a business college in Dortmund since August, she says, and for the first time she can go out on her own again at the age of seventeen, go shopping or go out with friends. "That was a great gift for us," says her mother. Every time she sees Eva go to school, tears come to her eyes. "Because she can now do all the things that other people can do," she says.

"We often do charity for Ukrainian patients here," says Professor Elger. Around 40 to 50 Ukrainian patients have already been accompanied by Vadim Knirel on a voluntary basis all the way to the Beta Clinic. During the operation, which is now only performed in Germany by the University Hospital in Magdeburg, neurosurgeon Professor Gasser successfully removed pathological brain tissue in Eva's head with the help of laser probes.

Professor Elger answers the question of why the doctors at the Beta Klinik waived their fee with a quote from Nicole Kidmann: "There's nothing wrong with doing something good, even if no one is looking." So far, he has only had good experiences with the people from Ukraine.

THANK YOU! Men with big hearts With an open letter for the GA, Alina Berestovitskaya would like to thank Professor Christian Elger "with all my heart for everything he has done for us and is still doing today". There are no words in the world that can express her feeling of deep gratitude and love, she writes. "I would also like to express my heartfelt thanks to the neurosurgeon Professor Dr Gasser, who operated on Eva and made the impossible possible for us. Many thanks to all the anaesthetists and the assistants. I would like to say a big thank you to Vadim Knirel, who has supported us from day one and to this day with all the paperwork, organisation, meetings and communication. This is a man with a big heart!“ Berestovitskaya, on behalf of many Ukrainians, would like to thank Germany and the entire German people from the bottom of her heart for their help during this difficult time. "Eva and I thank God every day for what He has given us."

Original text: Stefan Hermes