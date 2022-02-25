War in the Ukraine : Ukrainian woman worried about her family back home

Several hundred people demonstrated at Neumarkt in Cologne against the Russian attack on the Ukraine. Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini

Region The news “we're still alive" woke Oksana Call from her sleep early on Thursday morning. The deputy chairwoman of the Ukrainian association "Blue-Yellow Cross”, who lives in the Cologne/Bonn region, fears for her sister and father, who live in the Ukraine.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Oksana Call has just come from Cologne's Neumarkt, where several hundred people demonstrated on Thursday afternoon. She was very moved by the fact that so many people took to the streets in support of Ukraine and against Putin's aggression, as she tells GA. The woman, in her mid-forties, is constantly thinking about her loved ones back home. She lives in Weilerswist and has been organizing aid for Ukraine for years with her friends from the German-Ukrainian association "Blue-Yellow Cross" - including people from Sankt Augustin, Bonn and Cologne.

"I was awakened this morning at 5 a.m. with the news from my sister: "We're still alive!" she says. That's when she knew, she says, that the fears from the previous days and weeks had come true. During an initial phone call to GA on Wednesday, she said, "We have to expect even worse news." Her prediction: that Putin would not be satisfied with "annexing two small bombed-out parts of the country." There will be more dead, more injured, and possibly a large wave of refugees, she said. "We've been warning for months that this could happen." She adds, "How much further will Putin go? No one knows where he will stop.”

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Next shipment of humanitarian aid is in jeopardy

Whether she and her association will be able to carry out the transport of aid to the Ukraine planned for March 2 remains unclear for now. With a core group of seven people, plus 30 association members and numerous other helpers, Oksana Call is organizing humanitarian aid for the people in the crisis-ridden region.

The aid program consists of three components, she says. In the "Holidays without war" project, they regularly bring children who have lost parents in the war to Germany for a few weeks to recuperate. In the "Care for the wounded," project, they help take care of people injured in the Ukraine when they come to Germany for treatment. They also send medical supplies for war victims. "Humanitarian aid" is the third component. This includes truck transports of hospital equipment or beds that are no longer used in Germany. Around 30 loads have already been transported.

Oksana Call, who used to live in the capital Kyiv, is glad that the connections with her loved ones still work: "The phone still works and the internet connection is also still there." At least she can still talk to relatives and friends. Her 75-year-old father already told her the other day that he is ready to pick up a gun and defend the country. And her friends from Kyiv have expressed concern about how to keep their children safe. They have asked her, "Where should we flee to so that the children can live normally?" It's a question that seems to be more and more relevant. But answering it is likely to become increasingly difficult.

(Orig. text: Bernd Eyermann; Translation: ck)