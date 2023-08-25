Bonn Marktplatz Ukrainians in Bonn celebrate the independence of their homeland
Bonn · On Thursday, more than 200 Ukrainians in Bonn celebrated the independence of their home country. While many of them feel at home in Bonn, it isn’t a replacement for their homeland.
More than 200 Ukrainians gathered at Bonn's Marktplatz on Thursday to celebrate their Independence Day. The Bonn chapter of the Blue-Yellow Cross Association organized the celebration as "a festival of freedom and unity". Next to a stand with Ukrainian specialities, there was a small exhibition set up. Those who were interested could get an impression of the destruction in Ukraine via display boards and with virtual reality glasses. The event kicked off with an "Independence Parade", with participants walking through Bonn's city center with a 100-meter-long flag. Sofia B. from the Blue-Yellow Cross led the way, equipped with a megaphone.
"We also want to send out a signal," says the 28-year-old Ukrainian. "Ukraine's independence is not only important for us, so we want to celebrate this holiday together with the Germans." She emphasized the gratitude that many Ukrainians felt for the help and support they have received in Germany. "Bonn has opened doors and gates for the refugees. We feel the solidarity and support. And that is why we invited the city to celebrate with us.”
A lot of gratitude and understanding
Around 5,160 Ukrainians are registered in Bonn at this time. According to the city, 1,458 have moved away again. Currently, the city of Bonn is providing accommodations for 2,871 refugees. 1,408 of them are from Ukraine.
"At the very beginning, there was a lot of support from the people," says Sofia B. "People gave the refugees food and money. But some of her compatriots had to struggle with the language barrier and cultural differences. In the meantime, however, the situation has understandably calmed down. "That is quite normal. But that's also why we want to send out a signal and remind people that we are here." They are all happy to be able to celebrate peacefully in Bonn. "But at the same time we have to remember that this peace has a high price and that others in Ukraine are fighting for it and paying for it with their lives.”
She has an understanding for the sometimes tough discussions about military support for Ukraine that keep coming up in Germany. "Discussions are very necessary and important in peace, but right now we are under a lot of pressure. Every minute costs lives."
Yevhenija Skrypnyk came to Bonn two and a half years ago as part of an Erasmus project. "There are no big events at home today. It's too dangerous because of the Russian shelling. But people celebrate on a smaller scale, for example at small concerts in the underground stations." She does not yet know whether she would like to return to Ukraine after the war is over. "I feel comfortable in Bonn, it's safe and green.”
14-year-old Irena came to Bonn last year with her older brother at the beginning of the war. She describes how she was homesick at first. Like many others, she did not speak a word of German. But she could speak English and make herself understood. Since then, her mother has also joined her, and the homesickness has subsided somewhat. "It's good in Bonn. It's an open and friendly city, but it's not my hometown." In the meantime, she goes to school in Bonn and has made friends. "When the war is over, we want to go back. But I definitely want to keep in touch with the people in Bonn."
(Orig. text: Benjamin Westhoff; Translation: ck)