Award for Bonn UN Climate Tower is one of the most sustainable buildings in Germany

One challenge in the construction process is making sure that the materials selected by project manager Siebert and his team are used because they contain little to no harmful substances: "There are so many people involved in the construction of a building like this that you have to make sure that you keep an eye on all the construction workers so that construction foam that has not been approved is not used," says Siebert. For UNFCCC Director Chhaya Kapilashrami, working in the building is a special honor, as she says: "We live the work that we do.”