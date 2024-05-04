Award for Bonn UN Climate Tower is one of the most sustainable buildings in Germany
Bonn · The "Climate Tower" on the UN campus in Bonn has been the headquarters of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat (UNCCC) since 2022 - and one of the most sustainable workplaces in Germany. Here’s why the building is so special.
Green campus, green building, green work - the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change brings together 198 nations at its headquarters in Bonn - and has been doing so in one of Germany's most sustainable buildings since 2022. The "Climate Tower" on the UN campus in Bonn is not only impressive from the outside with its streamlined look. On the inside, it boasts interiors furnished with plants and grass-green carpeting, and has an impressive view from the winter garden on the 14th floor.
Gold certificate for sustainable building was the goal from the outset
Around 330 employees of the UN Climate Change Secretariat moved into the "Kleiner Eugen" building two years ago, it got its name from the "Lange Eugen" building next door. On Thursday afternoon, the building received the highest award according to the Sustainable Building Rating System (BNB). With the BNB Gold certificate from the Federal Ministry of Housing, Urban Development and Building, the Bonn building is one of six in Germany to be recognized for its special sustainability.
The certificate was the major goal from the outset, says Benedikt Siebert, project manager at the Federal Office for Building and Regional Planning (BBR). "It was one of the first federal construction projects to consistently pursue the BNB Gold target from the outset," he said. The ambition to achieve gold with the building was driven by the mandate of the United Nations: "Silver is our standard target, here at the UN we wanted to go one step further," said Siebert. The award is a nice reward for a project that took a long time.
Climate Tower is especially barrier-free
The ministry's evaluation system for certification consists of many dependencies and factors, which means there is always the risk that one aspect could destroy the entire balance, says Siebert. Gold is awarded to buildings that achieve over 80 percent of the criteria set by the Federal Ministry. At around 86 percent, the Climate Tower is well above the threshold. The biothermal well systems, the air-to-earth system for energy-efficient ventilation, which collects cooled air, and the efficient heat recovery system are particularly noteworthy, said Krestas.
But reduced energy consumption, use of sustainable materials, reduction of CO2 emissions and accessibility are also of particular importance for the building: "This confirms what we have always known: that we have constructed a building for the United Nations that also meets the highest climate standards," says Robert Erfen, Head of Department at the Federal Institute for Real Estate (BImA), which was responsible for the building.
For UN Climate Director, working in the building is an honor
One challenge in the construction process is making sure that the materials selected by project manager Siebert and his team are used because they contain little to no harmful substances: "There are so many people involved in the construction of a building like this that you have to make sure that you keep an eye on all the construction workers so that construction foam that has not been approved is not used," says Siebert. For UNFCCC Director Chhaya Kapilashrami, working in the building is a special honor, as she says: "We live the work that we do.”
Another building on the UN campus could be renovated
The entrance and the second floor of the narrow building are accessible to all of the approximately 1,000 employees on the UN campus in Bonn - the floors above are intended for the staff of the Climate Change Secretariat and the offices can be modified with partition walls. The conference room on the second floor is due to come into use starting in June - according to UN property managers, there are still technical problems there.
There is another building on the UN campus that is now also managed by the BBR and BImA: The “alte Wasserwerk” (Old Waterworks). This building served as the temporary seat of the German Bundestag from 1986 to 1995 and has been located within the UN Campus since 2020. According to UN officials, it is set to become even more attractive for other UN institutions.
(Orig. text: Alessandra Fahl / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)