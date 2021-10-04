Climate protection : UN sculpture officially dedicated

The UN sculpture has now been officially dedicated. Foto: Sven Festag

Ramersdorf Bonn's mayor Katja Dörner dedicated the Mother Earth sculpture on the occasion of the Bonn UN SDG Days. Located at the so-called Bonner Bogen, the dedication of the sculpture took place on Saturday.

The Mother Earth sculpture at the Bonner Bogen was officially dedicated in Bonn on Saturday on the occasion of the Bonn SDG Days (the UN Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs) and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. From American artist and environmental activist Barton Rubenstein, it was a gift presented to Germany and the people who are working to protect the environment and climate.

In a live video conference Rubenstein declared, "We need to demand better climate laws. That's what this work stands for." Bonn's mayor Katja Dörner added, "This sculpture reminds us that climate change is already threatening our children on Mother Earth."

The approximately four-and-a-half-meter-high artwork made of steel was installed last summer in front of the Rohmühle at the so-called Bonner Bogen on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. It shows a human profile looking down the Rhine towards the UN campus and the world's oceans. It symbolizes sustainability and international cooperation.

Its creation was made possible by an international civic association and the Bonnvisio Group, on whose property the sculpture stands. Because of the Covid pandemic, the official dedication was delayed. Katja Dörner explained that the sculpture is an invitation for people to consider climate protection. For her, the work is a sign of how political action is driven by citizens and how it is a matter of "connecting the will of civil society with administrative action."

The American artist installed the first version of the sculpture in 2017 on the banks of the Potomac River in Washington, DC. Other versions of the work are located in Cameroon, Israel, China and India. "It is a great honor for the city of Bonn that we have received the first sculpture in Europe," said Bonn's mayor.