Water damage : Underground arcade at Maximilian Center to open in December

The lower level arcade at Maximilian Center is expected to reopen in December. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn After having incurred water damage on two separate occasions, the underground arcade in the Maximilian Center in Bonn will not be able to reopen until December. Some work still has to be completed before it can open.

The passageway on the lower level of the Maximilian Center is to reopen at the beginning of December, provided that the repair work progresses as planned. Much work needed to be done following two bouts of water damage. A spokeswoman for the Bavarian Chamber of Supply, which owns the building, released the latest information about when the arcade would open. Currently, it is still busy with drying out some areas in order to "avoid having to replace the entire screed floor".