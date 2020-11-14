94 more parking spaces in the city : Underground car park at Münsterstrasse opens following renovations

Bonn city center will have 94 additional parking spaces as of Saturday. Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Bonn More parking spaces for Bonn's city center: The underground car park on Münsterstrasse opens again following renovations. It means there are now 94 more parking spaces available in the city center.

Following renovation work, Bonn's City Parkraum opens the underground car park on Münsterstrasse this Saturday. Its new name is the "Alte Bahnhofgarage".

"We are pleased to be able to put the former (Bahnhof) car park back into operation, expanding our offer near the main train station and the city center", says Tamara Conradi, Managing Director of Bonn City Parkraum. The "Alte Bahnhofgarage" offers 94 parking spaces, and one can pay for parking without having to have cash on hand. There are special parking spaces for people with physical impairments and for women.

The parking garage is monitored through a video system and has an elevator. There is also direct access to the Motel One. Customers can recharge their electric cars at several charging stations from SWB Energy and Water. The underground car park is open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Entry and exit is also possible outside the regular opening hours.