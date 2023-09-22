World War II-era bomb Unexploded bomb defused at Düsseldorf Airport
Düsseldorf · The defusing of an unexploded bomb near Düsseldorf Airport on Thursday was successful. But it resulted in delays in processing passengers and some roads had to be closed.
An unexploded bomb from World War II was discovered on the grounds of Düsseldorf Airport on Thursday and it was successfully defused. The city of Düsseldorf informed the public about the finding and the defusing operation. An American ten-ton bomb had been found during construction work in the airport area.
Air traffic had to be interrupted briefly during the defusing operation. Since they deactivated the bomb during a low-traffic period, it didn’t have such a big impact: only 15 takeoffs and landings experienced minor delays, and one flight was diverted to Cologne/Bonn Airport, the airport said. There were no flight cancellations.
Immediately after the defusing, the road closures were lifted. The adjacent residential area was far enough away that it was not affected. A total of around 100 firefighters, police, public utilities, Rheinbahn and city staff were deployed to the area.
(Orig. text: dpa / Translation: ck)