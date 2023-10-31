Horror among animal rights activists Unidentified person shoots at nutria in the Rheinaue
Bonn · A person is said to have shot two baby nutria with an air rifle in the Rheinaue. This is strictly forbidden, even though the city of Bonn has been trying to contain the invasive species for some time.
It was early on Saturday morning and still dark outside when Bonn animal welfare activists Barbara Hohpe and Diana Nymand discovered two baby nutria that had been shot dead near the Rheinaue lake. Near the place where they were found was a poster that read "If the evening is red, the nutria are dead".
Hohpe called her colleague Elke Blaeser, who is responsible for birds at Wildvogelhilfe (wild bird aid) Rheinland. "As a bird officer, I am networked everywhere. I answered the phone on the third ring and immediately drove to the Rheinaue," said Blaeser, visibly agitated. Next to the dead nutria, they found cartridges. They are said to belong to a Diabolos air rifle. At least that's what a hunter who Blaeser contacted said. And hunters do not use such ammunition. So Blaeser concludes: "This was a private individual who really hates nutrias." And that person might have had something to do with the posters that keep popping up.
A short time later, the animal welfare activists drove with the carcasses to the Bonn veterinarian Axel Holst. He x-rayed the dead animals and also came to the conclusion that they had not been shot by a hunter. The two women also contacted Stefan Bröckling from the animal emergency service in Düsseldorf. He filed a complaint online for violation of the Animal Protection Act, the Weapons Protection Act and the Hunting Act - and even drove to Bonn himself.
The police could not confirm that they had received the complaint on Monday. Michael Beyer, spokesman for the authorities, told the GA that according to Blaeser's account, investigations for violations of the Animal Protection Act are imaginable. Deputy city spokesman Marc Hoffmann said the city was examining whether to file a criminal complaint for poaching.
Hunters may shoot nutria
Nutria, also known as beaver rats, have been spreading in the Rheinaue for quite some time. They originate from South America and are considered an invasive species. They pose a threat to the ecosystem. For example, the nutria are alleged to endanger the Rhine floodplain lake and its restoration.
The city wants to get the problem under control, so hunters are allowed to shoot nutria. Hoffmann explicitly points out that only persons who have the necessary permits and requirements are authorised to hunt them. The hunters catch the animals alive in a trap and then shoot them on site. The two baby nutria found had not been shot by a licensed hunter, Hoffmann said.
(Orig. text: Selina Stiegler and Philipp Königs / Translation: Jean Lennox)